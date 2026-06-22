AIMPLB Expresses Concern Over Plight Of Muslims In Country
The Board said the secular political parties' silence over atrocities on Muslims indicates that the community had been reduced to mere vote bank.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The recent executive meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reviewed the current situation in the country and the Muslim community in detail.
The Board's national spokesperson, Dr SQR Ilyas, said issues pertaining to increasing mob violence (lynching) against Muslims in BJP-ruled states, demolition of mosques and madrasas, bulldozing of Muslim homes and settlements, attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory in government programmes, schools, and government-aided madrasas, the progress of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in various states, and the recent Madhya Pradesh High Court decision regarding the Kamal Maula/Bhojshala Mosque. were discussed at the meeting.
The members expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country and the Muslim community, stating that in BJP-ruled states, the lives, property, honor, dignity, mosques, madrasas, graveyards, personal laws, fundamental rights, and even Muslims' faith and belief are under constant attack.
"An atmosphere of hatred, prejudice, and communal tension is being systematically cultivated across the country. It is extremely unfortunate that senior BJP officials, and even those responsible within the government, are at the forefront of fueling such atmosphere, while no effective legal action is taken against hate speech and incitement," Dr Ilyas said.
He said the members expressed regret that despite the systematic attacks on the life, property, honor, religion, and faith of the Muslim community, secular political parties are maintaining a criminal silence, as if Muslims have been reduced to a mere vote bank. "The court's order in the Kamal Maula Mosque/Bhojshala case is contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act. The Board decided to prepare and publish a comprehensive document on the deteriorating situation of the Muslim community, communal tension, and violations of fundamental rights, in order to stir the conscience of the country," Dr Ilyas said.
He said the Board clarified that the violation of the rights of the country's second largest community is not just a problem of one community, but directly impacts the country's democratic structure, social harmony, and development process; in this sense, it is a loss for the entire nation.
Regarding the Kamal Maula Mosque/Bhojshala case, the Board expressed deep concern over the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, stating that it goes against historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era government documents, and centuries-old Muslim worship traditions. "Furthermore, the decision is contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act 1991, an act governing places of worship," Dr Ilyas stated.
He said the Board welcomed the fact that the Kamal Maula Mosque Committee has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court and resolved that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board will provide all possible support to the mosque committee in the legal battle. Dr Ilyas said making Vande Mataram compulsory violates Article 25 of the Constitution. "The Board stated that attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The Board clarified that if the Central Government takes any action that results in making the recitation of Vande Mataram compulsory for all citizens or schoolgirls, through an Act in Parliament, the Board will approach the court against it," he said.
Similarly, the Executive described the West Bengal Government's decision to make Vande Mataram compulsory in schools and government-aided and recognized madrasas as a violation of fundamental rights and contrary to the landmark Supreme Court decision in Bijoy Emmanuel v. State of Kerala (1986), and demanded its immediate withdrawal. "The Board welcomed the interim order of the Calcutta High Court, which stayed the government notification mandating the singing of Vande Mataram in madrasas. The Court prima facie held that the singing of Vande Mataram cannot be made compulsory in madrasas, ignoring the religious beliefs and sentiments of the minority community, and that no disciplinary action can be taken against any madrasa or school that does not do so," he said.
Dr Ilyas said the Board stated clearly that Vande Mataram is a Shirkiya song and some of its passages being are against the Muslim belief of monotheism. "Therefore, reciting it is not appropriate for Muslims from the Sharia perspective. The Board appealed to Muslims not to compromise their faith and beliefs in the name of tolerance or patriotism," he said.
Dr Ilyas said the AIMPLB also expressed serious concern over the ongoing legislative efforts in BJP-ruled states to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The meeting noted that after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are now preparing to implement the UCC.
"The Board clarified that the Uniform Civil Code is not a mandatory constitutional mandate that courts are obliged to implement; rather, it is a non-binding guiding principle included in the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution. Furthermore, the forced implementation of the UCC is against the religious freedom guaranteed under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution and is also against the pluralistic and diverse social structure of the country," he said.
The Board decided that just as the Board challenged the Uttarakhand government's UCC law in the Nainital High Court, legal action would be taken against such laws in other states as well. The Board also resolved that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would launch a nationwide movement by bringing together justice-loving, democracy-supporting, and peace-loving sections of the country against the social and political marginalization of Muslims, violations of constitutional provisions, the spread of hatred and enmity, the destruction of communal harmony, attacks on the life and property and honor of Muslims, and the demolition of mosques and madrasas.
"An action committee is being formed for this purpose," he said.
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