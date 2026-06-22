ETV Bharat / state

AIMPLB Expresses Concern Over Plight Of Muslims In Country

Dr SQR Ilyasi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The recent executive meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reviewed the current situation in the country and the Muslim community in detail. The Board's national spokesperson, Dr SQR Ilyas, said issues pertaining to increasing mob violence (lynching) against Muslims in BJP-ruled states, demolition of mosques and madrasas, bulldozing of Muslim homes and settlements, attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory in government programmes, schools, and government-aided madrasas, the progress of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in various states, and the recent Madhya Pradesh High Court decision regarding the Kamal Maula/Bhojshala Mosque. were discussed at the meeting. The members expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country and the Muslim community, stating that in BJP-ruled states, the lives, property, honor, dignity, mosques, madrasas, graveyards, personal laws, fundamental rights, and even Muslims' faith and belief are under constant attack. "An atmosphere of hatred, prejudice, and communal tension is being systematically cultivated across the country. It is extremely unfortunate that senior BJP officials, and even those responsible within the government, are at the forefront of fueling such atmosphere, while no effective legal action is taken against hate speech and incitement," Dr Ilyas said. He said the members expressed regret that despite the systematic attacks on the life, property, honor, religion, and faith of the Muslim community, secular political parties are maintaining a criminal silence, as if Muslims have been reduced to a mere vote bank. "The court's order in the Kamal Maula Mosque/Bhojshala case is contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act. The Board decided to prepare and publish a comprehensive document on the deteriorating situation of the Muslim community, communal tension, and violations of fundamental rights, in order to stir the conscience of the country," Dr Ilyas said. He said the Board clarified that the violation of the rights of the country's second largest community is not just a problem of one community, but directly impacts the country's democratic structure, social harmony, and development process; in this sense, it is a loss for the entire nation. Regarding the Kamal Maula Mosque/Bhojshala case, the Board expressed deep concern over the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, stating that it goes against historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era government documents, and centuries-old Muslim worship traditions. "Furthermore, the decision is contrary to the spirit of the Places of Worship Act 1991, an act governing places of worship," Dr Ilyas stated.