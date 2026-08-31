AIMIM Worker Stabbed To Death By Gang In Hyderabad
Mahboob Ali (in his mid-50s) was attacked with knives by a group of five people, who were engaged by a relative of the deceased.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: An AIMIM worker was stabbed to death by a gang near his residence here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Vattepally. Mahboob Ali (in his mid-50s) was attacked with knives by a group of five people, who were engaged by a relative of the deceased, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.
Ali, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, was shifted to a hospital where he died undergoing treatment. The exact motive was under investigation, the official said. Police teams were formed to apprehend the accused who fled the scene after the murder.
AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited Ali's residence and met the bereaved family members and offered condolences.
"Deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal murder of Marhoom Mahboob Ali Sahab, an AIMIM Worker, who was attacked by unidentified assailants with deadly weapons at Vattepally," Mohammed Mubeen said in a post on 'X'.
Later, the MLA visited Falaknuma Police Station and urged officials to take strict and immediate action against those responsible for the crime and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.
"We urge the Government of Telangana and Hyderabad Police to strengthen patrolling, crack down on anti-social elements, and take stringent action against the growing menace of drugs and violent crime, so that the safety and security of every citizen is ensured," Mubeen said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the son of the deceased, a murder case was registered at Falaknuma Police Station, police said adding further investigation is underway.