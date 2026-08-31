ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Worker Stabbed To Death By Gang In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An AIMIM worker was stabbed to death by a gang near his residence here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Vattepally. Mahboob Ali (in his mid-50s) was attacked with knives by a group of five people, who were engaged by a relative of the deceased, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Ali, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, was shifted to a hospital where he died undergoing treatment. The exact motive was under investigation, the official said. Police teams were formed to apprehend the accused who fled the scene after the murder.

AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited Ali's residence and met the bereaved family members and offered condolences.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal murder of Marhoom Mahboob Ali Sahab, an AIMIM Worker, who was attacked by unidentified assailants with deadly weapons at Vattepally," Mohammed Mubeen said in a post on 'X'.