ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Will Oust Yogi From Power In UP, Then Fight To Remove Modi From PM's Post: Owaisi

Meerut: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Saturday that his party would first oust Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from power and subsequently, fight to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his position.

Addressing a public meeting here ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Owaisi urged people to support the alliance between the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), and help make Chandrashekhar Azad the chief minister.

Recently, the two parties formed an alliance called the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, with Owaisi proposing Azad as its chief ministerial candidate. Speaking at the rally held at the Nauchandi Grounds, Owaisi asserted that their alliance possesses the strength to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We will hoist our flag in Lucknow. We will first remove Yogi. After that, both of us (Azad and he) will go to Delhi and remove Modi," the member of Parliament from Hyderabad said.

"Ensure the victory of AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party candidates from Meerut in the 2027 election and send them to the Assembly. We will neither bow our heads before any political party nor beg from anyone," he said.

Owaisi said if Adityanath is to be prevented from becoming the chief minister again, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha must succeed. He described the alliance as a "union of hearts".