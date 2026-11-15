AIMIM Will Oust Yogi From Power In UP, Then Fight To Remove Modi From PM's Post: Owaisi
Owaisi urged people to support AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and to help make Chandrashekhar Azad chief minister.
By PTI
Published : November 15, 2026 at 6:56 AM IST
Meerut: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Saturday that his party would first oust Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from power and subsequently, fight to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his position.
Addressing a public meeting here ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Owaisi urged people to support the alliance between the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), and help make Chandrashekhar Azad the chief minister.
Recently, the two parties formed an alliance called the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, with Owaisi proposing Azad as its chief ministerial candidate. Speaking at the rally held at the Nauchandi Grounds, Owaisi asserted that their alliance possesses the strength to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"We will hoist our flag in Lucknow. We will first remove Yogi. After that, both of us (Azad and he) will go to Delhi and remove Modi," the member of Parliament from Hyderabad said.
"Ensure the victory of AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party candidates from Meerut in the 2027 election and send them to the Assembly. We will neither bow our heads before any political party nor beg from anyone," he said.
Owaisi said if Adityanath is to be prevented from becoming the chief minister again, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha must succeed. He described the alliance as a "union of hearts".
Targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, the AIMIM chief referred to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. He claimed that 50,000 people were rendered homeless in the communal violence, yet the then SP government failed to provide them with any assistance. He added that despite the SP having 47 Muslim MLAs, nothing was done for the victims.
Owaisi also targeted the Congress, referring to incidents in Hashimpura and Maliana (Meerut) that took place in May 1987. He claimed that 42 Muslims in Hashimpura and 72 in Maliana were killed during the Congress's tenure.
He called upon SP and Congress leaders to join the front. "We are prepared to make sacrifices -- even at a cost to ourselves -- to accommodate you," he said. Bhim Army president Vinay Ratan Singh was also present at the gathering. Owaisi welcomed him on stage and explained to the audience that Azad could not attend the event due to prior commitments.
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