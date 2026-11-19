ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Leader Jaleel, Co-Accused In Nashik TCS Case, Appears In Court, Gets Bail

Nashik: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel, charged with helping a key accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at TCS's Nashik unit in Maharashtra, on Thursday appeared before a local court, which granted him regular bail.

The court granted bail to the former Lok Sabha member on a surety of Rs 50,000, said a lawyer representing one of the complainants.

On November 6, the Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a supplementary chargesheet against Jaleel in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Kharkar. The Maharashtra AIMIM president is accused of helping Nida Khan, a key accused in the TCS case, while she was absconding.

The SIT had found a connection between Jaleel and his party colleague and corporator Mateen Patel, who had been arrested earlier for giving shelter to Nida Khan, a former employee at the TCS Nashik unit, during her stay at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra when she was absconding.

The SIT had also found telephonic conversations between Jaleel and Patel, according to officials.

Accordingly, a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was served to Jaleel around a month ago, and he subsequently appeared before police for questioning. The former Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) on Thursday appeared in court, where Public Prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad opposed his bail plea during an in-camera hearing.

Gaikwad argued that like co-accused Patel, the corporator from Naregao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel will also skip court appearances as and when required if he gets bail.

However, as Jaleel had been earlier served the notice under section 35 (3) of the BNSS, the court granted him regular bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Section 35(3) of the BNSS states that a police officer must issue a notice of appearance to a person in cases where an immediate arrest is not required.

The first FIR in the TCS case was registered at the Deolali Camp police station on March 26. On May 2, a Nashik Road court rejected Nida Khan's anticipatory bail application, and five days later she was arrested by the police from Naregao in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.