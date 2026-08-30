ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Expells MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, Asks Him to Resign From Telangana Council

Hyderabad: The AIMIM has expelled its MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and directed him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, however, did not specify any reason for Baig's expulsion.

"Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council," AIMIM joint secretary S A Hussain Anwar said in a release late on Friday.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday claimed that the allegations against Rahmath Baig were related to "sexual harassment" of a minor girl. Even though the issue had surfaced long ago, simply expelling him from the party now to wash hands off is "unacceptable", he said.

He demanded strict legal action against the the MLC and an impartial investigation into the matter. Rao asked why the Congress and BRS that came together to elect Baig as MLC by defeating the BJP candidate are now silent over such serious sexual harassment allegations.