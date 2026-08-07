AIMIM Corporator Held For Sheltering TCS ‘Sexual Harassment’ Case Accused
Mateen Patel was taken into custody after police tracked down accused Nida Khan to a house arranged by him in the Marathwada city
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Nashik: The Nashik police have arrested an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly providing help and shelter to an accused in the TCS “sexual harassment and religious conversion” case, an official said on Friday.
Mateen Patel was taken into custody on Thursday, months after police tracked down accused Nida Khan to a house arranged by him in the Marathwada city, they said.
Police said Patel had been summoned for an inquiry, but he did not appear before them. “A special team of Nashik city police Crime Branch visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought Patel here,” an official said.
Following the arrest of Nida Khan, who has now secured bail, police had registered a case against Patel and the owner of the house where she was staying.
Patel will be produced in a court later in the day, said officials.
A Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at a branch of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) here. The matter came to the fore in March.
Nida Khan’s specific role, according to the investigation, involved brainwashing the victim by giving her a burqa and religious literature. She is also accused of installing applications concerning Islam on the victim’s mobile phone, visiting her home to teach her how to offer namaz, and showing her how to wear a hijab.
After the cases came to light, TCS clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.
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