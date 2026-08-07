ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Corporator Held For Sheltering TCS ‘Sexual Harassment’ Case Accused

Nashik: The Nashik police have arrested an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly providing help and shelter to an accused in the TCS “sexual harassment and religious conversion” case, an official said on Friday.

Mateen Patel was taken into custody on Thursday, months after police tracked down accused Nida Khan to a house arranged by him in the Marathwada city, they said.

Police said Patel had been summoned for an inquiry, but he did not appear before them. “A special team of Nashik city police Crime Branch visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought Patel here,” an official said.

Following the arrest of Nida Khan, who has now secured bail, police had registered a case against Patel and the owner of the house where she was staying.