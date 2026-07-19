AIMIM Chief Owaisi Signals Possible Alliance With SP And Congress To Defeat BJP In 2027 UP Election
AIMIM president Owaisi seeks alliance with like-minded parties for 2027 UP polls, warns of contesting 200 seats independently if no "respectful" seat-sharing occurs.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Saharanpur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has hinted at his party’s willingness to tie up with opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He also warned that AIMIM is ready to contest around 200 seats independently in the absence of any “respectful” seat-sharing arrangement.
Addressing a public rally in Saharanpur on Saturday, Owaisi said that like-minded parties should be united to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly election. “Today I am extending this hand in friendship, tomorrow it will reach your collar,” he said.
The AIMIM is seeking to expand its influence in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls, especially when several top leaders, including SP’s Azam Khan and his sons, are in jail. The Saharanpur rally is part of its efforts to push for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh campaign.
AIMIM अध्यक्ष बैरिस्टर @asadowaisi साहब ने सहारनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में आयोजित विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित किया और आवाम से मुत्तहिद होकर हक़, इंसाफ़ और तरक्की की लड़ाई में AIMIM का साथ देने की अपील की। pic.twitter.com/5OOg1WbF05— AIMIM (@aimim_national) July 18, 2026
During his speech, Owaisi took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government over issues related to minority education, political representation and the future of Jauhar University founded and chaired by Khan.
Referring to the reported demolition of university buildings, the AIMIM chief called on the state government to regularise the institution, alleging that such actions would badly affect nearly 3,000 students.
“The government should consider the interests of students studying at Jauhar University despite the legal cases involving Khan and his family,” he said.
“Muslims continue to face poor educational outcomes in Uttar Pradesh as only a small percentage of the community completes graduation. Literacy levels among Muslim women are also very low so authorities should keep educational institutions free from political disputes,” he said.
Owaisi reiterated AIMIM’s aim to build “independent political leadership” for marginalised communities in the country. He also invoked BR Ambedkar’s teachings to put forth his point. “Babasahab was also of the opinion that communities require strong and independent representation to ensure their concerns are heard effectively,” he said.
AIMIM’s western Uttar Pradesh president, Mehtab Chauhan, also reiterated the party’s stand that it was ready to join hands with like-minded parties to challenge the BJP in the state.
The Saharanpur rally drew party workers and supporters from across western Uttar Pradesh and is being viewed as a political message to the SP, Congress and other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
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