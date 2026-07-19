ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Signals Possible Alliance With SP And Congress To Defeat BJP In 2027 UP Election

Saharanpur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has hinted at his party’s willingness to tie up with opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He also warned that AIMIM is ready to contest around 200 seats independently in the absence of any “respectful” seat-sharing arrangement.

Addressing a public rally in Saharanpur on Saturday, Owaisi said that like-minded parties should be united to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly election. “Today I am extending this hand in friendship, tomorrow it will reach your collar,” he said.

The AIMIM is seeking to expand its influence in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls, especially when several top leaders, including SP’s Azam Khan and his sons, are in jail. The Saharanpur rally is part of its efforts to push for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh campaign.

During his speech, Owaisi took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government over issues related to minority education, political representation and the future of Jauhar University founded and chaired by Khan.