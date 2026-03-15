ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Announces Support For RJD's AD Singh For Rajya Sabha Polls

Patna: On the eve of polls to five Rajya Sabha seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, which has five MLAs in the Bihar assembly, has announced its decision to support RJD candidate, AD Singh.

On Sunday, one day ahead of the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections—scheduled for Monday—AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman invited Leader of the Opposition and RJD Executive President, Tejashwi Yadav, at an Iftar party hosted by the former at his residence. The two leaders engaged in a lengthy discussion regarding the support. The AIMIM made the decision to support the RJD candidate soon after the discussion between the two party leaders.

Yadav said he was invited to Iftar by Iman and added that RJD candidates will receive support from AIMIM MLAs for the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Akhtarul Iman invited us for Iftar, and we are here today for that purpose. We have sought support from the AIMIM. I am fully confident that in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha elections, all secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP,” Yadav added.

Iman also made it clear that all five of their MLAs would cast their votes in favour of the RJD candidate on Monday. He further added that they also anticipate receiving support from certain MLAs belonging to other political parties. "Our 5 MLAs will support the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) candidate in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha election. We have held discussions with all our legislators, and several have given positive indications. All the MLAs from our party will stand united and cast their votes in support of Amarendra Dhari Singh. There are absolutely no issues whatsoever,” Iman said.

AIMIM's 5 MLAs' Support Decisive