AIMIM Announces Support For RJD's AD Singh For Rajya Sabha Polls
AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman pledged full support of five party MLAs for the RJD candidate during Monday's RS polls.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Patna: On the eve of polls to five Rajya Sabha seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, which has five MLAs in the Bihar assembly, has announced its decision to support RJD candidate, AD Singh.
On Sunday, one day ahead of the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections—scheduled for Monday—AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman invited Leader of the Opposition and RJD Executive President, Tejashwi Yadav, at an Iftar party hosted by the former at his residence. The two leaders engaged in a lengthy discussion regarding the support. The AIMIM made the decision to support the RJD candidate soon after the discussion between the two party leaders.
Yadav said he was invited to Iftar by Iman and added that RJD candidates will receive support from AIMIM MLAs for the Rajya Sabha polls.
"Akhtarul Iman invited us for Iftar, and we are here today for that purpose. We have sought support from the AIMIM. I am fully confident that in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha elections, all secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP,” Yadav added.
Iman also made it clear that all five of their MLAs would cast their votes in favour of the RJD candidate on Monday. He further added that they also anticipate receiving support from certain MLAs belonging to other political parties. "Our 5 MLAs will support the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) candidate in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha election. We have held discussions with all our legislators, and several have given positive indications. All the MLAs from our party will stand united and cast their votes in support of Amarendra Dhari Singh. There are absolutely no issues whatsoever,” Iman said.
AIMIM's 5 MLAs' Support Decisive
AIMIM MLAs are set to play a decisive role in this Rajya Sabha election. Neither the NDA nor the Mahagathbandhan currently possesses the requisite number of votes to secure a victory for the fifth seat. The NDA requires three additional votes, while the Mahagathbandhan needs six. Consequently, with the backing of AIMIM's five MLAs, the RJD candidate, A.D. Singh, is now expected to get the support of 40 legislators. If the single BSP MLA also extends support, the victory is virtually assured.
The Math Behind the Rajya Sabha Election
A total of 41 votes is required to secure a single Rajya Sabha seat. For the NDA—which commands a legislative strength of 202 MLAs—victory on four seats is a foregone conclusion. However, the real contest lies in the battle for the fifth seat. For this fifth seat, the NDA currently holds 38 votes, whereas the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan collectively possess 35 MLAs’ support.
In such a scenario, the support of AIMIM's five MLAs and the single BSP MLA becomes crucial. With AIMIM's backing, a victory for the RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh can become significantly easier if no MLA from the Mahagathbandhan engages in cross-voting in favour of the NDA.
6 Candidates Vie for 5 Seats
Six candidates are currently in the fray for the five Rajya Sabha seats. Representing the NDA are Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar Ram from the BJP; Nitish Kumar and Ramnath Thakur from the JD(U); and Upendra Kushwaha from the RLM. Among these contenders, Shivesh Ram is identified as the candidate specifically contesting for the fifth seat, where he faces a direct challenge from the RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh.