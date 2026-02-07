ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Woman Poisoned By Doctor Husband In Haridwar

Haridwar: A disturbing case of alleged domestic murder has come to light in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, where a man is accused of poisoning his wife after she remained ill for nearly a year.

The incident occurred in the Bahadrabad police station area. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother, police have registered a case against the accused husband and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, Mohd. Anees, a resident of Margubpur Didahedi village, said his sister Hasruba had been married to Afzal of Mirzapur Mustafabad for around 20 years. Anees alleged that Hasruba had been suffering from prolonged illness for the past year, which led to frequent harassment and taunts from her husband over the cost of her medical treatment. He said the woman’s family had been supporting her treatment expenses.

Anees further stated that Afzal, who is himself a doctor, allegedly mixed a sulfas tablet (poison) in water on the evening of January 24 and gave it to Hasruba under the pretext of medicine. Soon after consuming it, her condition deteriorated sharply.

To avoid suspicion, Afzal reportedly sent Hasruba to Suryadev Multi Hospital in Santarshah with his younger brother and sister. When Anees and other family members reached the hospital, doctors informed them that Hasruba had consumed poison and that her chances of survival were bleak.