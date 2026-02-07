Ailing Woman Poisoned By Doctor Husband In Haridwar
Police say the husband mixed poison into medicine after harassing his wife over treatment costs. The woman later named him in her dying statement.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Haridwar: A disturbing case of alleged domestic murder has come to light in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, where a man is accused of poisoning his wife after she remained ill for nearly a year.
The incident occurred in the Bahadrabad police station area. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s brother, police have registered a case against the accused husband and launched an investigation.
According to the complaint, Mohd. Anees, a resident of Margubpur Didahedi village, said his sister Hasruba had been married to Afzal of Mirzapur Mustafabad for around 20 years. Anees alleged that Hasruba had been suffering from prolonged illness for the past year, which led to frequent harassment and taunts from her husband over the cost of her medical treatment. He said the woman’s family had been supporting her treatment expenses.
Anees further stated that Afzal, who is himself a doctor, allegedly mixed a sulfas tablet (poison) in water on the evening of January 24 and gave it to Hasruba under the pretext of medicine. Soon after consuming it, her condition deteriorated sharply.
To avoid suspicion, Afzal reportedly sent Hasruba to Suryadev Multi Hospital in Santarshah with his younger brother and sister. When Anees and other family members reached the hospital, doctors informed them that Hasruba had consumed poison and that her chances of survival were bleak.
The hospital management alerted the police, following which officials questioned Hasruba about the incident. She reportedly stated that her husband had poisoned her by mixing it in water and presenting it as medicine. Given her critical condition, police requested the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Roorkee to record her statement. Acting on the SDM’s orders, the Naib Tehsildar visited the hospital and recorded her dying declaration.
As her condition worsened, Hasruba was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, where she died on January 25. After the post-mortem, her body was taken back to Margubpur Didahedi village, where the last rites were performed.
Anees said the delay in filing the complaint was due to the family being occupied with funeral rituals and other responsibilities.
Bahadrabad police station in-charge Vijay Singh said a case has been registered and raids are underway to arrest the accused. He added that Afzal will be taken into custody soon.