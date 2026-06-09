Ailing Patriarch Of Gurugram Family Who Died In Delhi Fire Now Passes Away
After Radhe Shyam Agarwal was hospitalised, his son along with his family and some relatives had come to Delhi to see him.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Radhe Shyam Agarwal, the 80-year-old patriarch of the Gurugram family that lost eight members in a hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week, passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
The patriarch was earlier admitted to Max Hospital in Saket due to a severe lung ailment and had been battling for his life on a ventilator. He was unaware that eight people, including his son, wife, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren and three relatives, who had come to Delhi to inquire about his health condition, had passed away a few hundred metres away from his hospital.
After Radhe Shyam was admitted to the hospital on May 30, his family, residents of Gurugram, and a few relatives, had travelled to Delhi to see him. His son Vivek Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant, had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, located a few minutes away from the hospital.
On the morning of June 3, a fire broke out at the illegal B&B premises in the Hauz Rani area, killing eight family members and relatives, including Radhe Shyam's son Vivek Aggarwal, Vivek's wife Tarjani, Vivek's two daughters Jeevisha and Variya and Radhe Shyam’s wife Premlata. Also among the deceased in the blaze were Vivek’s maternal uncle Ashok Goyal from Rajasthan's Kishangarh, his mother’s sister Kamla and her husband, Jimri, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.
Radhe Shyam's last rites will now be performed by his relatives in Gurugram.
In connection with the hotel fire, a total of 49 people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Several of the injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The deceased included nine Indian nationals and 12 foreign nationals. Subsequently, another foreign national died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. So far, 22 people have lost their lives in this fire, either due to burns or suffocation from smoke.
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