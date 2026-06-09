ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Patriarch Of Gurugram Family Who Died In Delhi Fire Now Passes Away

New Delhi: Radhe Shyam Agarwal, the 80-year-old patriarch of the Gurugram family that lost eight members in a hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week, passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

The patriarch was earlier admitted to Max Hospital in Saket due to a severe lung ailment and had been battling for his life on a ventilator. He was unaware that eight people, including his son, wife, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren and three relatives, who had come to Delhi to inquire about his health condition, had passed away a few hundred metres away from his hospital.

After Radhe Shyam was admitted to the hospital on May 30, his family, residents of Gurugram, and a few relatives, had travelled to Delhi to see him. His son Vivek Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant, had taken rooms at Flourish Stays, a Bed-and-Breakfast premises in Hauz Rani, located a few minutes away from the hospital.