ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Elephant Dies After Week-Long Treatment At Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve

Dhamtari: A female elephant that had wandered into Chhattisgarh from Odisha died despite continuous treatment for seven days at the Udanti–Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR). The Forest Department made sustained efforts to save the ailing elephant, but her health failed to improve, and she eventually succumbed on Saturday.

Forest officials said the elephant, estimated to be around 10–12 years old, had strayed into the Udanti–Sitanadi Tiger Reserve after passing through Gariaband and Dhamtari districts. During a routine check, forest personnel found that the elephant was seriously ill and immediately began treatment.

According to Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the Udanti–Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, the forest staff received information on December 22 that the elephant was unable to eat and was not passing stool. "The elephant had been under continuous treatment for the last seven days. Despite our best efforts, she breathed her last on Saturday morning," he said.

Jain added that there were signs of improvement during the course of treatment. "She had started passing stool and had begun eating small quantities of food. However, on January 15, her condition suddenly deteriorated," he said. Doctors from Jungle Safari and Kanan Pendari Zoo were also consulted, and additional efforts were made to save her, but they were unsuccessful.