Ailing 64-Year-Old Elephant Indira Dies At Tiruchirappalli Rehabilitation Centre

Tiruchirappalli Forest Division officials and veterinarians with the body of the elephant. ( ANI )

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): A 64-year-old female elephant named Indira, housed at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in MR Palayam under the Tiruchirappalli Forest Division, died on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness, officials said.

According to forest officials, the elephant had been suffering from health complications for nearly five months.

A special medical team comprising experts from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Namakkal, Veterinary College, Orathanadu, and officers from the Animal Husbandry Department had been providing intensive treatment for the past few days. Despite continuous medical attention, the elephant died around 8 am today, officials said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at 12.45 pm under the supervision of District Forest Officer (General) Ms Kiruthika, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests (Mini Zoo and Park) I. Kadhar Basha, forest officials, veterinarians, and members of the NGO Voice of Trust.