AIIMS Project Delay Triggers Crisis For Landowners In Kerala's Kinalur

Kozhikode: Residents of Kinalur in Kerala's Kozhikode district, where the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was proposed, are struggling with uncertainty and distress. Families who surrendered their land in the hope that AIIMS would be established now say they are caught in limbo.

"Either compensate us for the acquired land and houses and let us move on, or start the project immediately. We are stuck in a situation where neither side benefits," say affected residents.

Kerala has been awaiting an AIIMS since 2014. Five years ago, after the state government pursued the demand seriously, it informed the Centre that land was available at Kinalur. Four locations were initially considered before Kinalur near Balussery was finalised. Keeping future expansion in mind, 250 acres were earmarked for the project. Of this, 150 acres owned by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) were handed over to the Health Department, while a notification was issued to acquire an additional 100 acres of private land.

However, with no mention of AIIMS in the latest Union Budget, landowners who surrendered their property now find themselves in crisis. Baiju, a local resident, told ETV Bharat that families have been unable to sell or mortgage their land for the past four years. "If AIIMS is not coming, the acquisition notification should be withdrawn, and landowners should be allowed to freely buy or sell their property," he said.

Despite the area's low population density, the 100 acres marked for acquisition include 94 houses and 10 other buildings, owned by 194 individuals. Some families are reportedly facing the threat of foreclosure. "Regardless of whether AIIMS is announced or not, the government must resolve our problems by completing the acquisition process and provide compensation," Baiju added.