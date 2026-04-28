AIIMS Patna Research Discovers How To Determine Heat Stroke Fatalities; Could Be Useful In Payment Of Compensation And Settling Of Insurance Claims
Heatstroke involves a failure of the body’s thermoregulation, resulting in symptoms like rapid breathing, dizziness, confusion, and a lack of sweating.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Patna: In a breakthrough research, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna forensic expert has found that the anterior hypothalamus undergoes critical structural damage during heat stroke, making it the main reason behind fatalities.
The premier medical institute announced on Tuesday that the research paper ‘A hypothalamus-centred pathogenesis of heat stroke deaths – A post-mortem based human study’ has been published in the current issue of the 'Medico-Legal Journal’ – a reputed global journal in the field of forensic medicine.
This study has been based on comprehensive post-mortem investigations of people who were exposed to extreme environmental conditions – temperatures peaking at 48°C, humidity levels up to 95 per cent and prolonged heat exposure of 5-8 hours in the Patna region in the year 2024.
The forensic medicine department of AIIMS Patna collaborated with the anatomy and pathology departments on the research.
“Our research establishes that the anterior hypothalamus—the brain’s primary temperature control centre—undergoes critical structural damage during heat stroke, making it a central driver of fatal outcomes. The injury in the hypothalamus can be used as definitive evidence in the forensic diagnosis of heat stroke deaths,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Rastogi, a forensic expert and lead author of the paper.
This landmark study not only uncovers the hidden biological and neurological mechanisms behind heat stroke deaths but also establishes a scientific framework for diagnosis and forensic investigation. In cases of heat stroke deaths, it is often very difficult for autopsy surgeons to indicate a definitive cause. This study could help them provide a more definite and scientifically supported opinion.
The findings come at a time when summer has already set in for the year, and vast stretches of the country are grappling with high temperatures. They provide crucial clarity to a long-standing medico-legal challenge. Determining the cause of death is necessary for the payment of compensation and insurance claims to the next of kin of the deceased.
Heatstroke is a life-threatening medical emergency caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity, leading to a core body temperature often exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It involves a failure of the body’s thermoregulation, resulting in symptoms like rapid breathing, dizziness, confusion, and a lack of sweating.
In such conditions, immediately cooling the affected person is critical. This includes moving the person to shade, applying wet cloths or ice packs to the head, neck, and armpits, and, in clinical settings, using ice-water baths.
People over 65 years of age, young children, individuals not acclimatised to heat, and those taking medications like diuretics and antihistamines are considered at higher risk of suffering a heat stroke. Experts suggest them to avoid going out in the sun when outside temperatures are high, wear loose cotton clothes, stay in the shade, and keep themselves well-hydrated.
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