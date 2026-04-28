ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Patna Research Discovers How To Determine Heat Stroke Fatalities; Could Be Useful In Payment Of Compensation And Settling Of Insurance Claims

Patna: In a breakthrough research, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna forensic expert has found that the anterior hypothalamus undergoes critical structural damage during heat stroke, making it the main reason behind fatalities.

The premier medical institute announced on Tuesday that the research paper ‘A hypothalamus-centred pathogenesis of heat stroke deaths – A post-mortem based human study’ has been published in the current issue of the 'Medico-Legal Journal’ – a reputed global journal in the field of forensic medicine.

This study has been based on comprehensive post-mortem investigations of people who were exposed to extreme environmental conditions – temperatures peaking at 48°C, humidity levels up to 95 per cent and prolonged heat exposure of 5-8 hours in the Patna region in the year 2024.

The forensic medicine department of AIIMS Patna collaborated with the anatomy and pathology departments on the research.

“Our research establishes that the anterior hypothalamus—the brain’s primary temperature control centre—undergoes critical structural damage during heat stroke, making it a central driver of fatal outcomes. The injury in the hypothalamus can be used as definitive evidence in the forensic diagnosis of heat stroke deaths,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Rastogi, a forensic expert and lead author of the paper.

This landmark study not only uncovers the hidden biological and neurological mechanisms behind heat stroke deaths but also establishes a scientific framework for diagnosis and forensic investigation. In cases of heat stroke deaths, it is often very difficult for autopsy surgeons to indicate a definitive cause. This study could help them provide a more definite and scientifically supported opinion.