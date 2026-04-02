ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Patna Makes It To Limca Book Of Records For Removal Of Longest Foreign Body From Human Spine

A 42-year-old patient was rushed to the premier hospital with a fishbone lodged deep inside the cervical (neck) spine. The criticality of the situation was realised, and the patient was quickly shifted to the neurosurgical operating theatre. Singh and Bhavana, along with other medical personnel, started the procedure at 9 AM. It continued for more than four grueling hours that demanded utmost focus and surgical skills, concluding at 1:05 PM.

Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna made it to the Limca Book of Records 2026 for removing the longest foreign body ever extracted from the human spine. It was a 35-millimetre-long and 2-millimetre-wide fish bone. The feat, which marked a spectacular neurosurgical achievement, was performed by doctors Saraj Kumar Singh and Kranti Bhavana on March 9, 2025.

Inside the operating theatre, the doctors navigated in microns through the sensitive spinal structure to ensure that the surrounding nerves were not damaged and the patient’s spinal integrity was preserved. Any wrong surgical move could have crippled him for life. The extraction, which looked almost impossible, was done with precision and made history – now recognised by the Limca Book of Records. It also placed AIIMS Patna among the leading centres of neurosurgical excellence.

Doctors Saraj Kumar Singh and Kranti Bhavana with AIIMS Patna director Raju Agarwal (ETV Bharat)

Remembering that day, Singh said, “It was not just a surgery mixed with a huge, huge responsibility. There is no room for any error while operating so close to the spinal cord. Every move has to be exact and perfect. Bhavana pointed out that it was “teamwork, preparation and belief that turned the impossible into reality.”

AIIMS Patna doctors Saraj Kumar Singh and Kranti Bhavana in operating theatre (ETV Bharat)

AIIMS Patna executive director Raju Agarwal lauded the surgical team for the achievement and described it as a milestone that will stand as a testament to the institute’s growing excellence in advanced neurosurgery and will give out a message of hope to patients and medical practitioners alike.

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