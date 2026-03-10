AIIMS Mangalagiri Doctors Successfully Reattach Severed Arm Of Worker In Rare Surgery
The left arm of a mill machine load operator was completely amputated on February 22. He was brought to AIIMS Mangalagiri with his severed arm.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Mangalagiri: In a rare and complex medical achievement, doctors at AIIMS Mangalagiri have successfully reattached a completely amputated arm of a 25-year-old worker, marking the first such surgery in Andhra Pradesh.
The hospital announced on Monday that the intricate operation was performed by a multidisciplinary team after the patient was brought to the institute in a critical condition.
The youth, a native of Jharkhand, employed as a mill machine load operator with a road construction company near Hanuman Junction in Krishna district, met with an accident on February 22. While working, his left hand got trapped in the conveyor belt and was completely severed.
His co-workers rushed him to AIIMS Mangalagiri, where doctors acted swiftly to save his arm. A specialised team led by plastic surgeons Dr. Shanthakumar Lingappa, under the supervision of Dr. Likhita Reddy and Dr. Manoj, carried out the highly complex microsurgical procedure. The team, involving experts from departments of plastic surgery, orthopaedic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and anaesthesia, lasted for nearly eight hours.
Using advanced microsurgical techniques, the team repaired the damaged bones and reconnected the major blood vessels to restore circulation. They then carefully reconstructed the muscles, nerves and soft tissues before grafting the severed hand back to the arm.
Following the operation, the patient was shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU), where he remained under close observation for 14 days. Post-surgery, doctors monitored his kidney functioning and overall stability of vital organs to ensure there were no complications. Five days later, a skin restoration procedure through plastic surgery was performed to cover the surgical wound.
"I was working when my hand suddenly got trapped in the conveyor belt and it was completely amputed. I approached my superiors who immediately called for an ambulance and I was immediately brought to this hospital," recalled the worker.
He said that the doctors examined his condition and said that the chances of limb survival were extremely slim. "I had no other option and gave approval for the surgery. Today, my arm reattachment has been done. Doctors advised me rest and said that complete recovery will take a few more months. They said that some more procedures would be needed for complete recovery," he said.
Hospital authorities said the patient is recovering well and currently stable. He is expected to be discharged soon, they added.
Congratulating the team for the successful operation, Prof. Ahantem Shanthasingh, Executive Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, praised doctors for their coordinated effort and medical expertise. "This rare surgery demonstrates the advanced medical capabilities available at AIIMS Mangalagiri and the dedication of our specialists in saving lives," he said.
Doctors noted that such limb reattachment surgeries are extremely challenging, and the success depends on quick medical intervention and precise surgical coordination. The case is being seen as a significant milestone in advanced surgical care in Andhra Pradesh.
