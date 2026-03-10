ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Mangalagiri Doctors Successfully Reattach Severed Arm Of Worker In Rare Surgery

The worker is currently under supervision of doctors at AIIMS Mangalagiri ( ETV Bharat )

Mangalagiri: In a rare and complex medical achievement, doctors at AIIMS Mangalagiri have successfully reattached a completely amputated arm of a 25-year-old worker, marking the first such surgery in Andhra Pradesh.

The hospital announced on Monday that the intricate operation was performed by a multidisciplinary team after the patient was brought to the institute in a critical condition.

The youth, a native of Jharkhand, employed as a mill machine load operator with a road construction company near Hanuman Junction in Krishna district, met with an accident on February 22. While working, his left hand got trapped in the conveyor belt and was completely severed.

His co-workers rushed him to AIIMS Mangalagiri, where doctors acted swiftly to save his arm. A specialised team led by plastic surgeons Dr. Shanthakumar Lingappa, under the supervision of Dr. Likhita Reddy and Dr. Manoj, carried out the highly complex microsurgical procedure. The team, involving experts from departments of plastic surgery, orthopaedic surgery, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and anaesthesia, lasted for nearly eight hours.

Using advanced microsurgical techniques, the team repaired the damaged bones and reconnected the major blood vessels to restore circulation. They then carefully reconstructed the muscles, nerves and soft tissues before grafting the severed hand back to the arm.

Following the operation, the patient was shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU), where he remained under close observation for 14 days. Post-surgery, doctors monitored his kidney functioning and overall stability of vital organs to ensure there were no complications. Five days later, a skin restoration procedure through plastic surgery was performed to cover the surgical wound.