Tamil Nadu: AIIMS Madurai OPD to Begin From January 1, 2027, Centre Tells High Court
The assurance was given during the hearing of a PIL filed by Bhaskar, seeking directions to expedite the construction of the AIIMS hospital at Thoppur.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Madurai: The outpatient department (OPD) at AIIMS Madurai is scheduled to become operational from January 1, 2027, the Central Government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
The assurance was given during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bhaskar of Kamaraj Salai, Madurai, seeking directions to expedite the construction of the AIIMS hospital at Thoppur and complete the project within a fixed timeframe.
The petitioner pointed out that the Centre had announced the establishment of an AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 but alleged that the project had faced delays. He sought directions for the construction work at Thoppur to be expedited and completed within a specified period.
When the case came up for hearing before the Chief Justice's bench, the lawyer representing the Central Government informed the court that five batches of MBBS students admitted between 2021 and 2025 had initially been accommodated temporarily in Ramanathapuram.
The students have now been shifted to the AIIMS premises, the Centre's counsel said.
The court was also informed that steps were underway to make the full-fledged OPD operational from January 1, 2027.
According to the Centre, 57% of the construction work at AIIMS Madurai had been completed as of August 31.
After recording the submissions, the Chief Justice ordered the closure of the case.
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