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AIIMS Jodhpur Performs Rajasthan's First Laughing Epilepsy Surgery, Becomes Second Centre In India After Delhi

Jodhpur: AIIMS Jodhpur has achieved a major milestone in medical innovation by becoming the first institution in Rajasthan to successfully perform surgery for "laughing epilepsy" (gelastic epilepsy). Following AIIMS Delhi, it is now the second in India to offer this treatment. Recently, four patients underwent this surgery at the institute.

Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, Dr Gorvardhan Dutt Puri, congratulated the surgical team and emphasised that the institute is continually expanding its neurosurgical services to deliver advanced care to patients.

Dr Mohit Agrawal, Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery, highlighted that four children diagnosed with hypothalamic hamartoma, a condition responsible for causing gelastic seizures, or laughing epilepsy, were successfully treated at the institute using stereotactic radiofrequency ablation surgery. This rare and drug-resistant form of epilepsy cannot be controlled with medication, making surgical intervention critical for patient care.

Frequent Seizures Before Surgery

Dr Agrawal noted that before surgery, some of these children experienced 10-20 seizures daily, severely affecting their lives. Using advanced computer-guided stereotactic frame-based technology, doctors precisely targeted and eliminated the seizure-causing lesion located deep within the brain through a small incision of about one inch.

Surgery Without Opening The Brain

Typically, surgeries involving deep brain regions require opening the skull, but in this case, doctors avoided that. The treatment was performed using a minimally invasive, computer-assisted technique. All four patients showed improvement after surgery, with no post-operative complications and were safely discharged within 48 hours. They are now free from laughing epilepsy seizures.

Procedure And Medical Team

Patients first underwent neurological evaluation and pre-surgical tests conducted by Dr Sanhita Panda and Dr Lokesh Saini. Advanced MRI localisation was carried out by Dr Sarbesh Tiwari to identify the lesion. Anaesthesia support was provided by Dr Swati Chhabra and Dr Manbir Kaur. The surgery was successfully performed by Dr Agrawal, who also expressed gratitude to Dr Deepak K Jha and Dr Suryanarayanan Bhaskar for their academic guidance.