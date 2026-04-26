ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Jodhpur's Maiden Surgery Gives New Lease Of Life To Woman Suffering From Aggressive Blood Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia receives a bouquet after successful allogeneic bone marrow transplant at AIIMS Jodhpur ( Special Arrangement )

Jodhpur: In a rare and heartening medical procedure, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur successfully performed its first allogeneic bone marrow transplant (BMT), which saw a 23-year-old woman suffering from blood cancer receiving bone marrow donated by her brother. Prof G.D. Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur said that an allogeneic bone marrow transplant is an extremely complex and delicate procedure, requiring precise donor matching, strict infection control measures, and superior coordination among various medical departments. Brother Donates Bone Marrow To Sister Suffering From Cancer It is understood that the 23-year-old female patient suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)—a severe and aggressive form of blood cancer—had arrived at the institute for treatment. After her family members consented to the procedure and underwent comprehensive counseling, the patient received healthy bone marrow from her younger brother, who was found to be a perfect HLA match. AIIMS Jodhpur staff poses with Acute Myeloid Leukemia patient after successful allogeneic bone marrow transplant (Special Arrangement)