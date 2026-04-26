AIIMS Jodhpur's Maiden Surgery Gives New Lease Of Life To Woman Suffering From Aggressive Blood Cancer
The rare surgery saw the 23-year-old woman suffering from aggressive blood cancer receiving the bone marrow donated by her brother.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a rare and heartening medical procedure, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur successfully performed its first allogeneic bone marrow transplant (BMT), which saw a 23-year-old woman suffering from blood cancer receiving bone marrow donated by her brother.
Prof G.D. Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur said that an allogeneic bone marrow transplant is an extremely complex and delicate procedure, requiring precise donor matching, strict infection control measures, and superior coordination among various medical departments.
Brother Donates Bone Marrow To Sister Suffering From Cancer
It is understood that the 23-year-old female patient suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)—a severe and aggressive form of blood cancer—had arrived at the institute for treatment. After her family members consented to the procedure and underwent comprehensive counseling, the patient received healthy bone marrow from her younger brother, who was found to be a perfect HLA match.
According to the hospital authorities, following the transplant, the patient is showing encouraging signs of recovery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon. This successful procedure was executed by a team of experts led by Associate Prof Dr Pramod Kumar. The team included his colleagues Dr. Arjun, Dr. Anubhav Gupta, and Dr. Abhishek Purohit.
New Hope For Rajasthan And Neighboring States
With the successful launch of allogeneic BMT services, AIIMS Jodhpur will now enhance access to advanced cancer care for patients across Rajasthan and neighboring regions. This initiative is expected to reduce patients' reliance on medical centers in major metropolitan cities and bring renewed hope to many families.
Advances In The Field Of Transplants
Prof G.D. Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur, highlighted that a total of seven bone marrow transplants have been performed at the institute over the past year. Furthermore, a total of 100 successful kidney transplants have been performed to date, he said. Additionally, 26 patients have undergone successful liver transplants.
In view of the growing demand for transplant facilities at the institute, Prof Puri emphasized the need for a dedicated transplant center to ensure affordable and accessible treatment for patients.
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