AIIMS Intern Doctor Ends Life In Rajkot; Suicide Note Claims Assault By Classmates
The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the body was found on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya near the city
By PTI
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Rajkot: A 25-year-old intern doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot died by suicide on Saturday, with a note claiming he had been assaulted by his classmates, police said.
The body of Ratankumar Meghwal, a native of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, was found on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya near the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai.
The Gandhigram police were alerted about the incident around 5.30 am. They reached the spot and found Meghwal’s body, which had been struck by a train, the official said.
His laptop, mobile phones, medical files and ID card were found near the railway track. Citing a preliminary investigation, the official said police recovered a note from the intern doctor accusing his classmates of assaulting him.
Meghwal had attempted suicide at the same location on January 27. Police had reached the spot then and sent him to his home in Rajasthan, officials said. The post-mortem has been completed, and his family is on their way from Rajasthan to collect the body, Desai said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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