ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Intern Doctor Ends Life In Rajkot; Suicide Note Claims Assault By Classmates

Rajkot: A 25-year-old intern doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot died by suicide on Saturday, with a note claiming he had been assaulted by his classmates, police said.

The body of Ratankumar Meghwal, a native of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, was found on a railway track between Ghanteshwar and Para Pipaliya near the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Rakesh Desai.

The Gandhigram police were alerted about the incident around 5.30 am. They reached the spot and found Meghwal’s body, which had been struck by a train, the official said.