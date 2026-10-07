AIIMS For Keralam Not A Priority, Union Government Tells High Court
HC questioned whether Keralam's achievements in healthcare could be treated as a disqualification for getting one and asked how an AIIMS was established in Delhi.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Central Government has informed the Keralam High Court that establishing an AIIMS in Keralam is not currently a priority, as preference is being given to states that lag behind in healthcare infrastructure.
In an affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the delay in approving an AIIMS for Keralam, the Union Government said Keralam already has an advanced healthcare system and that priority is being given to states where healthcare facilities are comparatively inadequate.
The High Court, however, questioned whether Keralam's achievements in healthcare could be treated as a disqualification for getting an AIIMS. The Court also asked how an AIIMS was established in Delhi if such a criterion was being applied.
The Chief Justice observed that Keralam's progress in healthcare should not mean that the state does not require an AIIMS, pointing out that not everyone can afford treatment at high-end private hospitals. The Court also noted Keralam's high population density and said the state deserves an AIIMS.
The Court expressed hope that the Centre would take a favourable decision and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.
The petitions were filed by the Greater Piravom Development Forum and the AIIMS Kasaragod People's Collective. Both public interest litigations allege that the State Government recommended Kinalur in Kozhikode district as the site without adhering to the prescribed criteria for establishing an AIIMS.
According to the Centre's affidavit, the Keralam Government had identified four locations — Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam — for an AIIMS since 2014. In 2025, the state indicated its preference for Kinalur in Kozhikode.
"The Ministry of Finance, Government of India was consulted in the matter in 2019 and 2020. However, the proposal for establishment of AIIMS in Keralam under PMSSY scheme has not been included in any budget announcement till now," the Centre said.
The Centre's position comes amid repeated assurances from Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who represents Thrissur constituency in Lok Sabha, and Keralam Health Minister K Muralidharan that an AIIMS would be established in Keralam.
Muralidharan has called for the feasibility study to be completed expeditiously, noting that 10 potential sites have been identified in the state, so that a location can be finalised and the project approved.
Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Youth Affairs, has also said that an AIIMS in Keralam is not far away. He expressed hope that the project could be announced in the upcoming Union Budget if the required procedures are expedited.
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