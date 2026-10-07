ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS For Keralam Not A Priority, Union Government Tells High Court

Ernakulam: The Central Government has informed the Keralam High Court that establishing an AIIMS in Keralam is not currently a priority, as preference is being given to states that lag behind in healthcare infrastructure.

In an affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the delay in approving an AIIMS for Keralam, the Union Government said Keralam already has an advanced healthcare system and that priority is being given to states where healthcare facilities are comparatively inadequate.

The High Court, however, questioned whether Keralam's achievements in healthcare could be treated as a disqualification for getting an AIIMS. The Court also asked how an AIIMS was established in Delhi if such a criterion was being applied.

The Chief Justice observed that Keralam's progress in healthcare should not mean that the state does not require an AIIMS, pointing out that not everyone can afford treatment at high-end private hospitals. The Court also noted Keralam's high population density and said the state deserves an AIIMS.

The Court expressed hope that the Centre would take a favourable decision and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.

The petitions were filed by the Greater Piravom Development Forum and the AIIMS Kasaragod People's Collective. Both public interest litigations allege that the State Government recommended Kinalur in Kozhikode district as the site without adhering to the prescribed criteria for establishing an AIIMS.

According to the Centre's affidavit, the Keralam Government had identified four locations — Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam — for an AIIMS since 2014. In 2025, the state indicated its preference for Kinalur in Kozhikode.