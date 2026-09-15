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AIIMS Deoghar Doctors Successfully Perform Brain Surgery While Patient Remains Awake

Deoghar: Doctors at AIIMS Deoghar in Jharkhand's Deoghar district successfully performed a complex brain surgery while the patient remained conscious during the procedure, the institute said on Tuesday.

While patients are generally given anaesthesia and kept unconscious during surgery, certain types of brain operations require them to remain awake in a controlled manner. This allows doctors to continuously monitor critical brain functions and ensure that sensitive areas associated with speech, sensation, vision and other bodily functions are not affected.

According to AIIMS Deoghar Public Relations Officer Dr Vimal Munda, the surgery was performed by a team from the Department of Neurosurgery led by Dr Chandrama Biswas and Dr Saurabh Kumar.

The anaesthesiology team, headed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, also included Dr Neha Bharti, Dr Girish and Dr Saurav.

Dr Munda said continuous monitoring of certain areas of the brain is crucial during such neurosurgical procedures, especially when the surgery involves regions associated with speech, sensation and vision.