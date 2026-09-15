AIIMS Deoghar Doctors Successfully Perform Brain Surgery While Patient Remains Awake
While patients are generally given anaesthesia and kept unconscious during surgery, certain types of brain operations require them to remain awake
Published : September 15, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Deoghar: Doctors at AIIMS Deoghar in Jharkhand's Deoghar district successfully performed a complex brain surgery while the patient remained conscious during the procedure, the institute said on Tuesday.
While patients are generally given anaesthesia and kept unconscious during surgery, certain types of brain operations require them to remain awake in a controlled manner. This allows doctors to continuously monitor critical brain functions and ensure that sensitive areas associated with speech, sensation, vision and other bodily functions are not affected.
According to AIIMS Deoghar Public Relations Officer Dr Vimal Munda, the surgery was performed by a team from the Department of Neurosurgery led by Dr Chandrama Biswas and Dr Saurabh Kumar.
The anaesthesiology team, headed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, also included Dr Neha Bharti, Dr Girish and Dr Saurav.
Dr Munda said continuous monitoring of certain areas of the brain is crucial during such neurosurgical procedures, especially when the surgery involves regions associated with speech, sensation and vision.
The patient was therefore kept conscious under controlled conditions during the operation. The anaesthesiology team continuously monitored the patient's condition, while the doctors also engaged the patient in brief conversations during the procedure.
While interacting with the patient, the surgical team could assess whether operating on sensitive areas of the brain was affecting the patient's functional abilities.
The development is expected to provide greater access to advanced neurosurgical care for people in the region, potentially reducing the need for patients to travel to major cities or other states for complex neurological treatments.
AIIMS Deoghar, located in Deoghar's Deogharipur area caters to patients from areas including Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Asansol, Durgapur, Giridih and Jamtara, among others, covering nearly 15 districts in and around the region.
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