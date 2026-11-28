ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Delhi's Burns And Plastic Surgery Block Named Rotary Centre Of Excellence

New Delhi: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has added another achievement to its record, with its Burns and Plastic Surgery Block being officially designated as the Rotary Centre of Excellence in Burns and Reconstructive Surgery by Rotary International District 3011.

The initiative aims to strengthen treatment facilities for patients with severe burns and improve access to advanced surgical procedures and reconstructive care. A special press conference was organised to mark the announcement.

Doctors said burn injuries can completely change a person's life. Patients who suffer burns due to fire, hot water, chemicals or other accidents often require prolonged medical treatment. In severe cases, extensive skin damage may necessitate multiple surgeries.

Medical care in such cases involves not only saving the patient's life but also restoring the appearance and functionality of affected body parts. Keeping these requirements in mind, the AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block has been designated as a Centre of Excellence.

The Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS provides treatment for patients with severe burn injuries, along with facilities for complex plastic and reconstructive surgeries.