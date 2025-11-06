ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Bhopal Uses Umbilical Cord Membranes To Restore Vision Of Carbide Gun Victims

Bhopal: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal are using umbilical cord membranes to restore vision to patients. Unabated use of Carbide Guns in Diwali led to several serious eye injury cases, of which 13 were treated by this facility, where doctors successfully implemented the new treatment method using amniotic membranes on those who lost eyesight.

Dr Samendra Khurkur, a surgeon at AIIMS Bhopal, said, "Umbilical cords used to be discarded after birth. But now they're being used as a cure for serious ophthalmic problems. The living membrane of the umbilical cord helps heal wounds and maintain eye transparency."

While private hospitals charge in the range of Rs 40,000 to 50,000 for the treatment, it is free of cost for the Ayushman cardholders and just at Rs 250 for those without it at AIIMS Bhopal.