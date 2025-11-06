AIIMS Bhopal Uses Umbilical Cord Membranes To Restore Vision Of Carbide Gun Victims
It shows promising results in treating corneal ulcers or infections, and in patients suffering from allergic syndromes and is offered free for Ayushman card holders.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Bhopal: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal are using umbilical cord membranes to restore vision to patients. Unabated use of Carbide Guns in Diwali led to several serious eye injury cases, of which 13 were treated by this facility, where doctors successfully implemented the new treatment method using amniotic membranes on those who lost eyesight.
Dr Samendra Khurkur, a surgeon at AIIMS Bhopal, said, "Umbilical cords used to be discarded after birth. But now they're being used as a cure for serious ophthalmic problems. The living membrane of the umbilical cord helps heal wounds and maintain eye transparency."
While private hospitals charge in the range of Rs 40,000 to 50,000 for the treatment, it is free of cost for the Ayushman cardholders and just at Rs 250 for those without it at AIIMS Bhopal.
Dr Khurkur said the amniotic membrane technique is effective for people whose eyes have been damaged by chemical firecrackers. "It has shown promising results in treating corneal ulcers or infections, and in patients suffering from allergic syndromes. It is also used to restore tissue after trauma or surgery for better recovery. Patients undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal have regained more than 80% of their vision. Most of the sustained eye injuries from the Carbide Gun accident," he added.
Amniotic membrane grafting is performed for eye injury, infection, or burn to the surface of the eyes caused by firecrackers, if they can't be healed with medication. After delivery, the newborn is removed from the amniotic membrane, which is cleaned with normal saline following sterilisation. Afterwards, it is cleaned with an antibiotic or betadine solution before grafting to the damaged part of the eye with stitches. This promotes faster wound healing and expedites recovery.
The amniotic membrane is a thin and strong membrane that surrounds the fetus. It is the inner layer of the amniotic sac, the covering that holds the embryo. The sac also contains amniotic fluid and an outer layer called the chorion. Together, these structures form a protective covering for the embryo, allowing it to grow and develop.
