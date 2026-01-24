ETV Bharat / state

'Where Is The Safety For Women?': AIDWA Raises Alarm Over Rising Crimes And Delayed Women’s Reservation

Hyderabad: Even after 75 years of Independence, women in India are still unable to move freely and safely, said All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) State General Secretary Mallu Lakshmi. Expressing serious concern over the rising incidents of sexual violence, discrimination, and domestic abuse, she said women continue to be denied equal political and social rights.

In an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat, Mallu Lakshmi stated that crimes against women have increased not only in Telangana but across the country. She attributed this trend to the growing consumption of alcohol and drugs, as well as the easy accessibility of pornographic content online. She was speaking in the context of the AIDWA National Conference scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from January 25, 2026 to 28, 2026.

Laws exist, but implementation is weak

"Although several laws have been enacted to prevent crimes against women, their implementation remains weak," she said. "Women are unable to return home fearlessly from workplaces, bus stands, or railway stations after 10 PM. In fact, there is no safety even during the daytime."

She also pointed out that girls as young as six and women up to the age of 60 are falling victim to sexual assault, citing the recent rape case of a six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony, Hyderabad.

She urged the Telangana government to stop treating alcohol as a major source of revenue. She said that alcohol is a key contributor to crimes against women.

"The government must explore alternative revenue sources and seriously consider banning alcohol," she said. She also stressed the need to promote respect for women through education and social awareness, adding that the struggles of women freedom fighters such as Chakali Ailamma, Mallu Swarajyam, and Arutla Kamaladevi should be included in school curricula alongside figures like Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and Rani Rudrama Devi.

Greater representation can bring change

The Communist Party member also noted that women’s representation in Parliament remains dismal, with only 74 women MPs currently in the Lok Sabha. "Despite the passage of a law providing 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, the Centre's failure to implement is undemocratic," she said.

She demanded that the reservation be implemented from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections onwards, without linking it to constituency delimitation or the census.