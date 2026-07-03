ETV Bharat / state

Five HIV Positive Cases Detected In Kataka's Choudwar Circle Jail

Kataka: After detection of eight cases in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar's Jharpada jail, five inmates of Choudwar Circle Jail in Kataka have tested HIV-positive during a routine medical screening.

According to sources, the five HIV-positive inmates at Choudwar jail include three undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and two convicted ones. Jail Superintendent Sujit Raul said after being the diagnosis, the infected inmates are being treated in an independent ward of the jail.

"The infected inmates have been kept in ward number 52. Two doctors and as many pharmacists have been deployed for their treatment," he said. The five inmates are also being provided with antiretroviral therapy (ART) medicines supplied through the ART Centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Jail officials said the health condition of all five inmates is stable.