Five HIV Positive Cases Detected In Kataka's Choudwar Circle Jail
According to sources, the five HIV-positive inmates at Choudwar jail include three undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and two convicted ones, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Kataka: After detection of eight cases in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar's Jharpada jail, five inmates of Choudwar Circle Jail in Kataka have tested HIV-positive during a routine medical screening.
According to sources, the five HIV-positive inmates at Choudwar jail include three undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and two convicted ones. Jail Superintendent Sujit Raul said after being the diagnosis, the infected inmates are being treated in an independent ward of the jail.
"The infected inmates have been kept in ward number 52. Two doctors and as many pharmacists have been deployed for their treatment," he said. The five inmates are also being provided with antiretroviral therapy (ART) medicines supplied through the ART Centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Jail officials said the health condition of all five inmates is stable.
Earlier, as many as eight HIV positive cases were reported from Jharpada Jail in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. According to sources, an accused, arrested recently in a minor rape case and sent to the jail was found to be HIV positive after a health check-up. Following the revelation, the jail authorities initiated official communication with the concerned authorities.
The jail authorities wrote to the Special POCSO Court and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) after confirming the accused's HIV-positive status, informing them of the matter. The communication was sent in accordance with official procedure after the accused was lodged in Jharpada Jail. Sources said a few inmates were already tested HIV-positive before the case came to light.
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Eight HIV Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar's Jharpada Jail