Thousands Join AICCTU's Statewide Protest Against Labour Codes In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) organised a state-wide protest against the four labour codes recently notified by the Centre, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bringing together thousands of workers from several districts, protesters assembled at Freedom Park this morning. They demanded the immediate repeal of the labour codes, abolition of contract labour system and a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 per month.

Protesters said the four labour codes weaken constitutional protection for workers and expand the contract labour system. They argued that the system has created job insecurity and pushed many into conditions similar to bonded labour.

Participants raised concerns that the new laws would allow companies to hire workers through contractors indefinitely, denying them job permanency and direct payment mechanisms.

Protesters also said the floor wage proposed in the labour codes would make existing minimum wages insufficient. “Workers cannot live a basic, dignified life with current wages. A minimum wage of Rs 42,000 must be ensured for all workers,” protesters said at the gathering.