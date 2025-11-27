Thousands Join AICCTU's Statewide Protest Against Labour Codes In Bengaluru
A memorandum submitted by AICCTU asked government to repeal labour codes, abolish contract labour system in Karnataka and revise minimum wage to Rs 42,000.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) organised a state-wide protest against the four labour codes recently notified by the Centre, in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Bringing together thousands of workers from several districts, protesters assembled at Freedom Park this morning. They demanded the immediate repeal of the labour codes, abolition of contract labour system and a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 per month.
Protesters said the four labour codes weaken constitutional protection for workers and expand the contract labour system. They argued that the system has created job insecurity and pushed many into conditions similar to bonded labour.
Participants raised concerns that the new laws would allow companies to hire workers through contractors indefinitely, denying them job permanency and direct payment mechanisms.
Protesters also said the floor wage proposed in the labour codes would make existing minimum wages insufficient. “Workers cannot live a basic, dignified life with current wages. A minimum wage of Rs 42,000 must be ensured for all workers,” protesters said at the gathering.
AICCTU leaders briefed workers on how they believe the labour codes would affect employment. According to them, the new laws make it easier for industries to reduce benefits, keep workers temporary, and limit the role of labour inspectors. They also alleged that the changes would encourage companies to maximise profits by cutting labour protections.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, AICCTU secretary Maithreyi Krishnan said the organisation sees the labour codes as a threat to workers’ rights. “These laws are designed to facilitate exploitation. They undermine our labour department, weaken inspection systems and deny workers the right to form union,” she said. Krishnan added that industries have openly welcomed the codes, which, according to her, shows how the laws tilt in favour of employers.
During the protest, an assistant labour commissioner from the Karnataka labour department visited the site and received AICCTU’s memorandum. Krishnan said the official assured workers that their concerns would be forwarded to higher authorities for review. The memorandum asked the government not to implement the labour codes, to abolish the contract labour system in Karnataka, and to revise the minimum wage to Rs 42,000.
Before starting the protest, copies of the four labour codes were set on fire. AICCTU leaders said similar demonstrations will be organised across districts, taluks, and villages until the government reconsiders its decision.
AICCTU leaders said the protest at Freedom Park is only the beginning and that similar campaigns will be held in the state. They described the movement as a continued effort to protect workers’ rights and ensure fair wages.
