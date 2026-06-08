ETV Bharat / state

AICC Secretary Suraj Hegde Dies

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde. "I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as an AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.

Bengaluru: AICC secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice-chairman Suraj Hegde died late last night, party sources said on Monday. He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest, sources said. Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

His contribution to strengthening the Congress party through organisational acumen and public concern was unparalleled, he said, adding, "Today, we have lost an active leader who always maintained an excellent rapport with party workers," the CM said.

State Congress president B K Hariprasad said Hegde dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of backward communities, Dalits, and other marginalised sections of society. In the truest sense, he was a genuine heir to the legacy of equality and social justice championed by Devaraj Urs.

"Always committed to public service. He played a significant role in ensuring that the guarantee schemes reached the people," he said, terming Hegde's death as a big loss to the state and the Congress party. Former CM Siddaramaiah also condoled the death of Hegde.

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