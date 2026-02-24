ETV Bharat / state

2026 Tamil Nadu Elections | AIADMK Unveils Third Phase Of Poll Promises

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled the party's third phase of poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Making a slew of announcements coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would provide a one-time ex gratia payment of Rs 10,000 to each family to ease hardships caused during the DMK's rule, when the prices of essential commodities rose sharply.

Addressing the reporters, he said, "Under the incompetent DMK regime led by M K Stalin, the prices of essential commodities have risen like poison in the last 5 years, severely affecting the people. Many taxes, like property tax, house tax, electricity bill and drinking water tax have also been increased. To reduce the burden of the people, if the AIADMK comes to power, each family will be given Rs 10,000 as a mercy payment," he said.

Further, he added that graduates who are registered in employment offices and waiting for jobs will be given Rs. 2,000 per month, and those who have studied upto Class 12 and registered with employment offices will be given Rs. 1,000 per month as assistance.

He also announced an increase in relief assistance for fishermen during the ban period to Rs 12,000 from the existing Rs 8,000, a Pongal incentive of Rs 1,000 to ration cardholders as a festival gift, free power of up to 450 units for handloom weavers and up to 1,400 units for powerloom weavers, and waiver of cooperative bank loans for small traders operating shops on sidewalks in cities.