AIADMK Promises Rs 2,000 For Women Of Tamil Nadu, Free Bus Rides For Men
The party said it will construct houses for those who do not homes in rural areas and extend the job-guarantee scheme to 150 days.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday announced Rs 2,000 for women under the 'Kulavilakku' scheme as part of its first phase of promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the amount will be credited to bank accounts of women of households who possess family ration cards. "The move is aimed at creating economic equality in the society," Palaniswami said. This apart, the party also promised free city bus travel for men, just like women.
The party also accounted 'Amma Illam' (Housing for all) scheme under which the government will acquire land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own homes in rural areas of the state. In urban areas, the government will buy land and build multi-storey apartments and give them to the needy. Similarly, in families belonging to the Scheduled Communities living together, when sons get married and set up separate households, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for them.
The party also promised to extend the Union Government's employment guarantee scheme to 150 days in the state. The Centre has announced to extend the job guarantee scheme, aimed at development in rural areas to 125 days. The party further promised to provide 'Amma' two-wheelers to five lakh women at a subsidy of Rs 25,000.
Earlier in the day, Palaniswami and senior party leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK party office in Chennai.
The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to reclaim power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after severing ties in 2023. Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and is entering the electoral contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.
Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year.
