AIADMK Promises Rs 2,000 For Women Of Tamil Nadu, Free Bus Rides For Men

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday announced Rs 2,000 for women under the 'Kulavilakku' scheme as part of its first phase of promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the amount will be credited to bank accounts of women of households who possess family ration cards. "The move is aimed at creating economic equality in the society," Palaniswami said. This apart, the party also promised free city bus travel for men, just like women.

The party also accounted 'Amma Illam' (Housing for all) scheme under which the government will acquire land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own homes in rural areas of the state. In urban areas, the government will buy land and build multi-storey apartments and give them to the needy. Similarly, in families belonging to the Scheduled Communities living together, when sons get married and set up separate households, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for them.