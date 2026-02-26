ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Poll Promise Of Rs 10,000 Relief To Families Will Be ‘Superhit’, Says Palaniswami

Chennai: AIADMK’s poll promise of Rs 10,000 relief for families to overcome economic hardship caused by DMK regime will be a ‘superhit’ among people and not the Rs 5,000 provided by Chief Minister M K Stalin, fearing defeat at the hustings, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed.

Noting that his gesture of providing one-time ex-gratia to people to mitigate their hardship “imposed” by the DMK government through inflation and increasing taxes was well received by the people, Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, said people were beginning to experience the problems due to economic hardship.

“I announced Rs 10,000 to help the people of Tamil Nadu facing untold economic hardships due to various taxes and fee hikes by the M K Stalin regime since the last five years… My announcement has become a superhit among the people. People are waiting for the elections to vote the AIADMK to power,” the former Chief Minister said.

The people of the state were getting geared up to remove the “anti-people DMK regime”, he said, addressing meetings at Maduravoyal and Poonthamalli Assembly constituencies here on Wednesday night as part of his “Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagathai Meetpom” (Save people, redeem Tamil Nadu) campaign.