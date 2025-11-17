ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK MLA'S Murder: Chennai Court To Deliver Verdict On Nov 21

Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court has announced that the verdict in the case of former AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi who was murdered by Bawaria robbers, will be delivered on November 21.

Sudharsanam was the AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi constituency in Thiruvallur district in 2005. He had also served as the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. On January 9, 2005, at 2:45 am, five persons broke into Sudharsanam's house in Thaakkulam near Periypalayam, shot him dead, attacked his wife and sons, and looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

The incident led to an outrage across the state and country. On the orders of the then Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa, five special teams were formed under the leadership of an IG to catch the robbers. The special teams arrested the main culprit on February 1.