AIADMK MLA'S Murder: Chennai Court To Deliver Verdict On Nov 21
As many as four persons were tried in the court for the murder of the former legislator.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court has announced that the verdict in the case of former AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi who was murdered by Bawaria robbers, will be delivered on November 21.
Sudharsanam was the AIADMK MLA from Gummidipoondi constituency in Thiruvallur district in 2005. He had also served as the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare. On January 9, 2005, at 2:45 am, five persons broke into Sudharsanam's house in Thaakkulam near Periypalayam, shot him dead, attacked his wife and sons, and looted 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.
The incident led to an outrage across the state and country. On the orders of the then Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa, five special teams were formed under the leadership of an IG to catch the robbers. The special teams arrested the main culprit on February 1.
In March, 2005, the other accused were arrested from Haryana and Rajasthan. In September, two of the accused were killed in an encounter in Rajasthan. The story of the Bawaria robbers' caught in Rajasthan was later made into a film named ‘Theeran Adhikaram Ondru’.
The special team police registered a case against 32 people. Of them, nine, including Om Prakash from Haryana and his brother Jagadish, were arrested. Three women who were granted bail in the case are absconding. Two of them, including Om Prakash died in jail.
The case against the remaining four- Jagadish, Rakesh, Ashok and Jaildar Singh, was being heard by Judge Abraham Lincoln of the Chennai Additional Sessions Court. In the case, 86 people were examined as police witnesses. After the trails from all sides was completed, the Chennai Additional Sessions Court announced that the verdict in the case will be pronounced on November 21.
Also Read