AIADMK MLA Murder: 3 Bawaria Gang Members Receive Life Sentence; Victim's Son Says Punishment 'Not Enough'

Chennai: A City Additional Sessions Court has sentenced three members of the notorious Bawaria gang to life imprisonment in connection with a robbery case which culminated in the murder of AIADMK MLA K Sudarsanam. The court also discharged one of the suspects.

Sudarsanam was representing Gummidipoondi constituency in Thiruvallur district at the time of his demise. On January 9, 2005, at 2.45 am, a gang of five broke into the MLA's house in Thanakulam near Periyapalayam, about 40 km west of Chennai. The gang shot the legislator dead, attacked his wife and sons and decamped with 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Reacting to the verdict, Vijayakumar, the son of murdered MLA Sudarsanam and a former legislator, said, "This sentence is not enough for the criminals. Death sentences should have been imposed on them. They will appeal, citing the fact that they have already spent 20 years in prison."

"The court is likely to reduce the sentence based on age. If they do so, they will only indulge in robbery again. Such incidents have not occurred in Tamil Nadu since 2005. However, the maximum sentence should have been imposed on the criminals to prevent such robberies from happening in Tamil Nadu," Vijayakumar added.

The murder of a ruling party MLA by robbers shook the entire country.

The then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was deeply upset after hearing the news of the murder of her party MLA, proclaimed that she would bring whoever was involved to the books. She also issued a diktat prompting a "shoot at sight" magisterial orders against the Bawaria involved in the act.

The notorious gang was terrorising the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu with their armed robberies. The gang was involved in 24 dacoities that led to the killing of 13 persons including the MLA besides injuring 63 others. The property loss incurred by the gang was pegged at Rs 2 crore and involved the loss of cash and jewellery.