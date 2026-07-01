AIADMK Leaders Refuse To Accept Party Posts, Express Concerns To EPS
SP Velumani said he cannot accept a position and move on while leaving behind those who stood by me.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Chennai: Key AIADMK leaders, including SP Velumani, have once again raised the banner of revolt, stating they do not want the new positions recently assigned to them within the party.
The leaders have expressed their concerns in a letter to Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). During the trust vote held in the Legislative Assembly on May 13, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favor of the TVK government. Consequently, EPS stripped them of their party posts. Later, 21 AIADMK MLAs, including Velumani, submitted letters of apology to the party leadership for voting against party lines.
While EPS accepted their apologies, he did not agree to restore the positions they had previously held. Dissatisfied with this, several MLAs—including MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabhaskar—resigned from their MLA posts.
Meanwhile, a few days ago, EPS reinstated some of those who had previously lost their party posts. He issued an order appointing Velumani as the AIADMK Deputy General Secretary.
However, no new positions were allocated to some of the others who had lost their posts. Expressing dissatisfaction, Velumani lashed out against the party leadership during a meeting with his supporters two days back. In a video, he stated, "I cannot accept a position and move on while leaving behind those who stood by me. Therefore, I will not accept the new post."
In the letter, the leaders stated that they do not wish to accept the newly assigned positions and affirmed that they would continue to remain as ordinary members of the AIADMK.
"The AIADMK won only 47 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections. The defeat of candidates in the majority of constituencies has led to severe dissatisfaction among AIADMK cadres and functionaries. The General Secretary's decision to align with the DMK to form the government following the election results was the primary reason for the party's setback," the letter stated.
It said, "We—25 of the 47 MLAs elected on the AIADMK ticket—extended our support to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a party operating based on the anti-DMK principles of MGR and Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK leadership's stance of supporting the DMK was the main reason for this move".
The letter further said, "It was for this very reason that leaders such as Natham Viswanathan, Velumani, CV Shanmugam, KP Anbalagan, and C Vijayabaskar found themselves in a situation where they had to adopt a stance favoring the TVK.
Shanmugam played a pivotal role in installing EPS as Chief Minister and General Secretary following Jayalalithaa's demise and in spearheading the party's legal battles. Yet, despite currently being an MLA, he has not been assigned any responsibility. This is unacceptable, the letter said.
It added, "Furthermore, former district secretaries from districts including Thanjavur, Theni, Trichy, Perambalur, and Pudukkottai—namely Orathanadu Sekar, Jakkaiyan, Saravanan, J Srinivasan, M Paranjothi, P Kumar, Ilambai R Tamilselvan, and PK Vairamuthu—have not been reinstated to the positions they previously held."
EPS had dispatched Agri Krishnamurthy and OS Manian to bring back the MLAs who had drifted away following post-election differences; consequently, the disqualification petitions submitted to the Speaker were withdrawn by both sides.
Furthermore, EPS had assured everyone who had been relieved of their posts that they would be reinstated to their former positions. Velumani and Ko Hari met Edappadi Palaniswami at the headquarters on June 22, 2026, to remind him of the commitment. However, the list of new office-bearers released on June 25, 2026, reveals that appointments were made based on personal preferences rather than the party's best interests, the letter said.
It said, "In the party's history, when the 'Janaki' faction and 'Jayalalitha' faction reunited, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa restored everyone to their original positions. Similarly, when the 12 MLAs who had sided with O. Panneerselvam returned to the fold, they too were given back their former responsibilities. The General Secretary's flawed decisions led to consecutive defeats in the 2021 Assembly elections, the 2024 Parliamentary elections, and the 2026 Assembly elections. As a result, many AIADMK office-bearers and cadres have been joining the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam over the past 50 days".
It said, "Moreover, they are unwilling to accept the new party positions assigned to them. "We wish to continue in the AIADMK merely as ordinary members."
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