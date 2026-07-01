ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Leaders Refuse To Accept Party Posts, Express Concerns To EPS

Chennai: Key AIADMK leaders, including SP Velumani, have once again raised the banner of revolt, stating they do not want the new positions recently assigned to them within the party.

The leaders have expressed their concerns in a letter to Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). During the trust vote held in the Legislative Assembly on May 13, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favor of the TVK government. Consequently, EPS stripped them of their party posts. Later, 21 AIADMK MLAs, including Velumani, submitted letters of apology to the party leadership for voting against party lines.

While EPS accepted their apologies, he did not agree to restore the positions they had previously held. Dissatisfied with this, several MLAs—including MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabhaskar—resigned from their MLA posts.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, EPS reinstated some of those who had previously lost their party posts. He issued an order appointing Velumani as the AIADMK Deputy General Secretary.

However, no new positions were allocated to some of the others who had lost their posts. Expressing dissatisfaction, Velumani lashed out against the party leadership during a meeting with his supporters two days back. In a video, he stated, "I cannot accept a position and move on while leaving behind those who stood by me. Therefore, I will not accept the new post."

In the letter, the leaders stated that they do not wish to accept the newly assigned positions and affirmed that they would continue to remain as ordinary members of the AIADMK.

"The AIADMK won only 47 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections. The defeat of candidates in the majority of constituencies has led to severe dissatisfaction among AIADMK cadres and functionaries. The General Secretary's decision to align with the DMK to form the government following the election results was the primary reason for the party's setback," the letter stated.

It said, "We—25 of the 47 MLAs elected on the AIADMK ticket—extended our support to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a party operating based on the anti-DMK principles of MGR and Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK leadership's stance of supporting the DMK was the main reason for this move".