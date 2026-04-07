ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: AIADMK's Lalgudi Candidate Leema Rose Tops List Of Richest Candidates With Rs 5,863 Crore Family Wealth

Chennai: AIADMK candidate Leema Rose has emerged as the richest contestant in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, declaring a staggering total family wealth of Rs 5,863 crore in her nomination affidavit. She is contesting from the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchirappalli district.

According to the affidavit submitted to election authorities, Leema Rose has declared movable assets worth Rs 139 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 910 crore in her own name.

Her financial disclosures place her at the top of the list of high-net-worth candidates contesting in the elections, highlighting the significant wealth held by some political aspirants.

Her husband, Martin, a businessman, accounts for a major share of the family’s wealth. He has declared movable assets worth Rs 3,262 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 887 crore.

The couple’s son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also reported substantial assets, including Rs 225 crore in movable assets and Rs 439 crore in immovable properties.

The affidavit further details the family’s income, stating that Leema Rose earned Rs 9.82 crore in the previous financial year, while her husband reported an income of Rs 11.39 crore.