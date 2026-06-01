ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Functionary Dies By Suicide After Being 'Distressed' Over Successive Poll Setbacks

Thanjavur: An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district allegedly died by suicide after suffering mental distress following the party’s electoral defeat, prompting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit the bereaved family and announce financial assistance.

The deceased from the Thiruppanandal area of Thanjavur district served as the Joint Secretary of AIADMK’s Thanjavur East District Trade Wing. According to party sources, the deceased had reportedly been under severe emotional distress in recent weeks over internal differences within the party and the results of the recent elections.

Before his death, the deceased allegedly posted a video message on social media stating that he was taking the step due to distress linked to the party’s electoral setback. Police and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The death triggered shock among party workers and the local residents, with several AIADMK leaders reaching the family residence.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the deceased's residence and paid floral tributes to the deceased before meeting family members and offering condolences.