AIADMK Functionary Dies By Suicide After Being 'Distressed' Over Successive Poll Setbacks
The incident triggered shock among party workers as AIADMK leadership announced financial support and educational assistance for the deceased's family.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Thanjavur: An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district allegedly died by suicide after suffering mental distress following the party’s electoral defeat, prompting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit the bereaved family and announce financial assistance.
The deceased from the Thiruppanandal area of Thanjavur district served as the Joint Secretary of AIADMK’s Thanjavur East District Trade Wing. According to party sources, the deceased had reportedly been under severe emotional distress in recent weeks over internal differences within the party and the results of the recent elections.
தஞ்சை கிழக்கு மாவட்டக் கழக வர்த்தக அணி இணைச் செயலாளர் அன்புத் தம்பி திரு. K.S. மகேந்திரன் அவர்கள், தனது இன்னுயிரை மாய்த்துக் கொண்ட செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் மனவேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது.— Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) June 1, 2026
அவரை இழந்து வாடும் அவர்தம் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், கழக உடன்பிறப்புகளுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்.… pic.twitter.com/AzQN0HACeh
Before his death, the deceased allegedly posted a video message on social media stating that he was taking the step due to distress linked to the party’s electoral setback. Police and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The death triggered shock among party workers and the local residents, with several AIADMK leaders reaching the family residence.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the deceased's residence and paid floral tributes to the deceased before meeting family members and offering condolences.
During his visit, Palaniswami announced financial assistance of Rs 55 lakh for the bereaved family. According to the announcement, Rs 30 lakh would be provided from the party headquarters, while another Rs 25 lakh would come from the district party unit.
The AIADMK chief also assured that the party would take responsibility for the educational expenses of the deceased's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter from school through college. In a message posted on social media, Palaniswami urged party workers to remain patient and avoid taking extreme steps. Palaniswami requested the party members to remain patient and not take any rash decisions.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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