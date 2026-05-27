ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Factions Patch Up, Withdraw MLAs Disqualification Pleas

Chennai: After remaining divided for about a fortnight, the AIADMK factions patched up on Wednesday, with the rebel camp claiming that there was never a split in the party but only "difference of opinion" that saw the MLAs siding with Edappadi K Palaniswami on one side and the Shanmugam-Velumani duo on the other.

The rebel MLAs led by former state minister S P Velumani called on party chief Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here and expressed their support for the AIADMK general secretary, a party source said. However, C Ve Shanmugam was conspicuous by his absence, but Velumani claimed he was with them.

Shortly after calling on Palaniswami, Velumani met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar.

Speaking to reporters, Velumani, the party's Coimbatore strongman, denied having engineered a split in the AIADMK. Also, he refuted a charge by Palaniswami supporters that his group voted in favour of the TVK government during its May 13 floor test, aspiring for high positions in the government.

Earlier, about 13 legislators, including senior leader K C Veeramani, accompanied Velumani. Shanmugam, who was conspicuous by his absence, had, along with Velumani and other legislators, demanded that the party support the TVK government. However, Velumani said Shanmugam was also with them. "We came from Shanmugam's office (before meeting Palaniswami). So, we are all united," he said.