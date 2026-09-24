ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Alleges Cash-For-Votes In Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Elections; Moves Election Commission Against TVK

Chennai: The All India Ann Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that cash is being distributed to voters on behalf of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, which are scheduled to go to bypolls on October 6.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and party Advocate's Wing Secretary IS Inbadurai submitted a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, seeking an immediate investigation into alleged violations of election rules and the Model Code of Conduct.

In his complaint, Inbadurai referred to media reports from September 22 alleging that cash was distributed to voters at Rettipalayam in Acharapakkam union in Madurantakam constituency in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel.

He further alleged that similar cash distribution and voter inducement had been reported from other parts of both Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies.

The allegations have not been established by the Election Commission, and the complaint seeks an investigation into them. Inbadurai urged the election authorities to conduct a field-level inquiry through district election officials, returning officers, flying squads and static surveillance teams. He also sought preservation and examination of evidence, including CCTV footage, television reports, videos and social media posts, relating to the alleged distribution of money.

The AIADMK MP further demanded scrutiny of the election expenditure accounts and bank transactions of the candidates and political parties concerned. He sought FIRs and criminal action against anyone found to have been involved in illegal cash distribution or voter inducement.

The complaint also called for intensified surveillance, including additional flying squads and check-posts, in vulnerable areas of both constituencies to prevent any further violations.

The two constituencies are witnessing intense campaigning ahead of the October 6 bypolls. The seats fell vacant after AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel of Madurantakam and P Sathyabama of Dharapuram resigned and subsequently joined TVK.