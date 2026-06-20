ETV Bharat / state

AI To Power Crowd Management, Waste Control At Sabarimala During Mandala Pilgrimage

Kochi: The Travancore Devaswom Board will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) to improve crowd management and pilgrim services during this year's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The AI implementation work is scheduled to begin by August 10.

Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar said the court has approved the Vision Sabarimala plan, under which AI will be deployed to streamline crowd management, sanitation, and other key services at the hill shrine.

According to Jayakumar, AI-based systems will be used to regulate pilgrim movement, improve cleanliness, and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience. The Board has also finalised a waste management plan in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the plan, waste generated by commercial establishments at the temple will be curbed. Shopkeepers will be required to follow strict waste management guidelines, which will be incorporated into their licence agreements. The initiative aims to make Sabarimala both plastic-free and waste-free.

The Devaswom Board will launch awareness campaigns in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, from where a large number of devotees travel to Sabarimala. The campaigns will be carried out through social media, regional television channels, and newspapers to familiarise pilgrims with the new systems.

Jayakumar said only around 20 per cent of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala during the Mandala season are from Kerala, while the majority come from other states. Information about the revised pilgrimage arrangements will therefore be communicated in multiple regional languages.

The Board has planned several measures to make the pilgrimage smoother and safer. Pilgrims will receive advance information on expected waiting times for darshan so that they can plan their visit.