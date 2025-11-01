ETV Bharat / state

AI To Offer A Host Of Opportunities To New Startups: Experts At Rising Rajasthan Summit

Jaipur: A brainstorming session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was hosted at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur on Saturday as part of the Rising Rajasthan Summit organised by Pan IIT (umbrella organisation, representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), where experts said the technology will bring a host of opportunities for new startups.

In his address, Pant said whenever IITians meet, ideas are exchanged and new startups are discussed. "In Rajasthan, the government is also continuously providing opportunities to startups. The primary objective of the event is to discuss the growing impact of AI in India, its social and economic aspects, and the opportunities it presents," he added.

Event speaker Vikram Gupta said AI is being used in every film today, and India is a huge platform for the use of AI, as it has millions of internet users. "AI is not just a technology, but the biggest industrial revolution of the coming decade. It will create new employment opportunities in the country, increase productivity, and improve the quality of life. This will provide opportunities for new startups in the country. Industry experts say AI has brought new energy to the startup world. New solutions are being developed through AI in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, traffic management, cybersecurity, and finance," he added.

Event organiser Pradeep Guglia said this is the first time Pan IIT has organised this event in Rajasthan. "We aim to encourage IITians from India and abroad to come to Rajasthan and invest here, so that the people of Rajasthan can benefit from it. Recently, AI has been in the news a lot, and it is also being seen as the future," he added.