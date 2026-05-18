ETV Bharat / state

AI To Guard Gir Lions: Forest Department Launches Smart Surveillance To Prevent Wildlife Accidents

Junagadh: Rising population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat’s Gir forest in the past five years has led to concerns over road and railway accidents involving wild animals. To stop road mishaps within the sanctuary, the Forest Department has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based pilot project that can prevent accidents and strengthen wildlife protection in sensitive zones of Gir.

Under the high-tech initiative, modern CCTV cameras, speed display systems and AI-enabled monitoring devices have been installed along the major roads frequently used by both tourists and lions. These systems have been linked to command-and-control centres at Vaniyavav and Sasan Gir to monitor vehicle movement and enforce speed regulations.

AI To Guard Gir Lions: Forest Department Launches Smart Surveillance To Prevent Wildlife Accidents (ETV Bharat)

Forest officials said the project focuses on accident-prone areas where lion movement is regularly recorded even when heavy tourist traffic continues. Vehicles passing through these stretches have been instructed to maintain a speed limit of 30 kmph. Drivers can also view their vehicle speed on digital roadside displays installed along the route.

Authorities stated that all vehicle movement is being recorded in real time through the integrated surveillance network. Action will be taken against motorists found violating traffic norms in forest areas.