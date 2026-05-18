AI To Guard Gir Lions: Forest Department Launches Smart Surveillance To Prevent Wildlife Accidents
With lion movement increasing beyond forest zones, Gujarat is deploying AI-based surveillance, speed monitoring and command-control systems to prevent deadly wildlife accidents.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Junagadh: Rising population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat’s Gir forest in the past five years has led to concerns over road and railway accidents involving wild animals. To stop road mishaps within the sanctuary, the Forest Department has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based pilot project that can prevent accidents and strengthen wildlife protection in sensitive zones of Gir.
Under the high-tech initiative, modern CCTV cameras, speed display systems and AI-enabled monitoring devices have been installed along the major roads frequently used by both tourists and lions. These systems have been linked to command-and-control centres at Vaniyavav and Sasan Gir to monitor vehicle movement and enforce speed regulations.
Forest officials said the project focuses on accident-prone areas where lion movement is regularly recorded even when heavy tourist traffic continues. Vehicles passing through these stretches have been instructed to maintain a speed limit of 30 kmph. Drivers can also view their vehicle speed on digital roadside displays installed along the route.
Authorities stated that all vehicle movement is being recorded in real time through the integrated surveillance network. Action will be taken against motorists found violating traffic norms in forest areas.
“The technology has been used in the Vaniyavav-to-Sasan stretch to prevent possible accidents involving lions. In the coming days, similar systems will be introduced in other vulnerable parts of Gir where accident risks are high,” said Dr. Ram Ratan Nala, Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Circle.
He added that precautionary measures have also been taken along the Junagadh-Delvada meter gauge railway line that passes through forested areas. Forest trackers have been deployed during train operations, while trains moving through wildlife zones have been directed to maintain a speed limit of 30 kmph and avoid using horns inside forest stretches.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said lion movement has increasingly been observed in areas near human habitation, including Bhavnath in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation area.
“For the last three decades, lion presence has consistently been recorded in Girnar. Drivers passing through lion movement zones are advised to remain alert and drive slowly,” he said.
Joshi further said lions from Girnar frequently pass through national highway connecting Junagadh and Bilkha during the night. Forest staff have been assigned night patrol duties in the area while speed breakers have been installed and traffic speed regulated. He added that no lion or wild animal accident has been reported in the area so far.
Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the expanding lion population has increased the need for advanced protection mechanisms. “As the lion population grows, their habitat range also expands. The Forest Department is committed to lion conservation. We are introducing an AI-based command-and-control system to prevent accidents and improve wildlife safety,” he said.
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