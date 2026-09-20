AI Technology Helps Tamil Nadu Police Trace Fugitive Wanted In 2007 Murder
Police claimed using AI technology to predict the current appearance of fugitive Sheikh Abdullah, arresting him after 19 years on the run for murder.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a murder suspect who had been absconding for the last 19 years. Officials claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) technology helped them trace the alleged criminal.
The fugitive, named Sheikh Abdullah, was accused in the 2007 murder of Pandiamani in Tiruvottiyur. The police's North Zone Serious Crimes Unit arrested him after 19 years on the run and after repeatedly skipping court proceedings.
The case stems from a complaint at Tiruvottiyur Police Station against five individuals, including the then-20-year-old Abdullah. Though initially jailed, Abdullah later skipped bail and went into hiding, failing to appear for his trial at the Ponneri 4th Additional Court.
In 2010, the court issued an arrest warrant against Abdullah, but he continued to remain absconding by changing his address. Following this, the Chennai Police Commissioner formed a special team and launched a manhunt.
“Using AI technology on his 2007 arrest photograph, we predicted his current appearance and generated updated images to advance the investigation,” police said. “Through an intensive investigation of social media and his former neighbourhoods, we traced Sheikh Abdullah to the Cholampedu Main Road area in Thirumullaivayil,” police said.
The police team also camped in the area and kept an eye on the suspect, who is now 39-years-old, and arrested him. The probe revealed that Abdullah had allegedly lived in various places after being released on bail. He worked in a private company, married a woman and finally settled in the Thirumullaivayil area.
After the arrest, he was handed over to the Tiruvottiyur Police Station and produced before the Georgetown court after interrogation. “Abdullah has been remanded in custody as per the court order,” said police.
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