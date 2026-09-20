ETV Bharat / state

AI Technology Helps Tamil Nadu Police Trace Fugitive Wanted In 2007 Murder

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a murder suspect who had been absconding for the last 19 years. Officials claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) technology helped them trace the alleged criminal.

The fugitive, named Sheikh Abdullah, was accused in the 2007 murder of Pandiamani in Tiruvottiyur. The police's North Zone Serious Crimes Unit arrested him after 19 years on the run and after repeatedly skipping court proceedings.

The case stems from a complaint at Tiruvottiyur Police Station against five individuals, including the then-20-year-old Abdullah. Though initially jailed, Abdullah later skipped bail and went into hiding, failing to appear for his trial at the Ponneri 4th Additional Court.

In 2010, the court issued an arrest warrant against Abdullah, but he continued to remain absconding by changing his address. Following this, the Chennai Police Commissioner formed a special team and launched a manhunt.