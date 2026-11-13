ETV Bharat / state

AI Should Enhance Human Capabilities, Not Replace Human Judgement: Soumya Swaminathan

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies should enhance human capabilities rather than replace human judgement and decision-making, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said at the third convocation of Chanakya University.

Delivering the keynote address, she said technological progress must prioritise human welfare, equality and social responsibility. She said young graduates need to contribute towards building a healthy, inclusive and environmentally sustainable India by 2047.

AI Should Enhance Human Capabilities, Not Replace Human Judgement: Soumya Swaminathan (ETV Bharat)

Talking about India's achievements in space science, information technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and digital public infrastructure, Swaminathan said the country had established a strong global presence. However, she stressed that development should not be measured solely through economic growth and technological advancement, but also through improvements in public health, quality of life and environmental protection.

Referring to India's contribution to affordable medicines and vaccine production, she spoke about the importance of transparent scientific research to strengthen public trust and ensure that its benefits reach all sections of society.

AI Should Enhance Human Capabilities, Not Replace Human Judgement: Soumya Swaminathan (ETV Bharat)

She also called for traditional knowledge to be evaluated through scientific methods and interdisciplinary research to address challenges like climate change, pandemics, biodiversity loss and food security.

Swaminathan said development indicators should also account for soil health, water quality, forests and biodiversity. Talking about women's contribution to agriculture, she called for better access to land rights and economic opportunities for them.

On the growing use of AI, she stressed the need for ethical regulations, data privacy, measures to prevent algorithmic bias and equal access to technological benefits.