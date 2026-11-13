AI Should Enhance Human Capabilities, Not Replace Human Judgement: Soumya Swaminathan
Delivering the keynote address, she said technological progress must prioritise human welfare, equality and social responsibility.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies should enhance human capabilities rather than replace human judgement and decision-making, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said at the third convocation of Chanakya University.
Delivering the keynote address, she said technological progress must prioritise human welfare, equality and social responsibility. She said young graduates need to contribute towards building a healthy, inclusive and environmentally sustainable India by 2047.
Talking about India's achievements in space science, information technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and digital public infrastructure, Swaminathan said the country had established a strong global presence. However, she stressed that development should not be measured solely through economic growth and technological advancement, but also through improvements in public health, quality of life and environmental protection.
Referring to India's contribution to affordable medicines and vaccine production, she spoke about the importance of transparent scientific research to strengthen public trust and ensure that its benefits reach all sections of society.
She also called for traditional knowledge to be evaluated through scientific methods and interdisciplinary research to address challenges like climate change, pandemics, biodiversity loss and food security.
Swaminathan said development indicators should also account for soil health, water quality, forests and biodiversity. Talking about women's contribution to agriculture, she called for better access to land rights and economic opportunities for them.
On the growing use of AI, she stressed the need for ethical regulations, data privacy, measures to prevent algorithmic bias and equal access to technological benefits.
Addressing the graduates, she asked them to remain curious, embrace lifelong learning and balance ambition with compassion and social responsibility. "Viksit Bharat 2047 should be a healthy, prosperous, knowledge-driven, inclusive and environmentally sustainable nation," she said.
University Chancellor and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr. S. Somanath said 371 students from six academic schools received degrees and diplomas at the convocation. As many as 19 students were honoured with academic excellence medals and awards.
He said the university has nearly 3,000 students from around 28 states and provides scholarships and financial assistance to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent students from accessing higher education.
Somanath also said a ground station had recently been established on the campus. The university is developing its aerospace ecosystem through collaborations with startups and industries. It has also introduced its own AI policy to improve teaching and learning.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yashwant Dongre said developing young leaders was central to the university's mission. The institution promotes interdisciplinary education by combining technology with social sciences.
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