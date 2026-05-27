ETV Bharat / state

AI Must Serve Public Good, Transform Governance And Delivery Of Public Services, Says Karnataka Chief Secretary

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh adresses a national workshop on Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence should not be viewed merely as a technological advancement, but a tool for improving governance, public services and citizen welfare.

She was addressing a national workshop in Bengaluru on Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI CoEs), bringing together representatives from the Union government, State Governments, industry, academia, startups and research institutions to discuss the roadmap for building a nationwide AI ecosystem focused on governance, innovation and public welfare.

Rajneesh said the State Government considers AI a strategic priority and highlighted the role of the Karnataka AI Cell under the Centre for e-Governance in guiding AI adoption across departments.

The AI Cell, she said, is working to ensure standardisation, avoid duplication and promote safe and responsible implementation of AI systems. "Our vision is clear. Karnataka must become a leader in trusted, inclusive and governance-oriented AI innovation," she said.

Rajneesh pointed to Karnataka’s strengths in technology, research and innovation ecosystems, including institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, besides its capabilities in semiconductors, biotechnology, aerospace and digital public infrastructure.

She said the state was already using AI in governance through projects related to attendance management, multilingual document summarisation, grievance redressal systems, language technologies and citizen-facing platforms.

Calling for collaborative efforts, she said," The future of AI cannot be built in silos. The proposed AI Centre of Excellence can become an important institutional platform for research, innovation, governance use cases, policy development and scalable public solutions."