AI Must Serve Public Good, Transform Governance And Delivery Of Public Services, Says Karnataka Chief Secretary
Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh was addressing a national workshop on Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence should not be viewed merely as a technological advancement, but a tool for improving governance, public services and citizen welfare.
She was addressing a national workshop in Bengaluru on Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI CoEs), bringing together representatives from the Union government, State Governments, industry, academia, startups and research institutions to discuss the roadmap for building a nationwide AI ecosystem focused on governance, innovation and public welfare.
Rajneesh said the State Government considers AI a strategic priority and highlighted the role of the Karnataka AI Cell under the Centre for e-Governance in guiding AI adoption across departments.
The AI Cell, she said, is working to ensure standardisation, avoid duplication and promote safe and responsible implementation of AI systems. "Our vision is clear. Karnataka must become a leader in trusted, inclusive and governance-oriented AI innovation," she said.
Rajneesh pointed to Karnataka’s strengths in technology, research and innovation ecosystems, including institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, besides its capabilities in semiconductors, biotechnology, aerospace and digital public infrastructure.
She said the state was already using AI in governance through projects related to attendance management, multilingual document summarisation, grievance redressal systems, language technologies and citizen-facing platforms.
Calling for collaborative efforts, she said," The future of AI cannot be built in silos. The proposed AI Centre of Excellence can become an important institutional platform for research, innovation, governance use cases, policy development and scalable public solutions."
Speaking to ETV Bharat at the workshop, Shubham Agarwal, Manager IndiaAi Mission, said the Bengaluru event was the second of three workshops planned to support 58 AI Centres of Excellence across India.
Of these, 34 centres have already been approved in 19 states. The current consultation involved Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and focused on preparing a 12-month roadmap and first-year strategy for the centres, he added.
“The overall objective is to create an AI activation ecosystem across the country by supporting talent development, skilling, startup ecosystems and AI application development,” Agarwal said.
Explaining the funding structure, he said the Centre and state governments would each contribute 40 percent of the funding, while industry partners would provide the remaining 20 percent. Agarwal said the projects are being planned with a four-year timeline and an estimated capacity of Rs 20 crore.
He added that states would be required to choose seven focus areas from 12 identified key performance indicators, including startup support, intellectual property generation, talent development and e-governance applications.
According to the concept note presented at the workshop, the proposed AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Public Sector Innovation will function as Karnataka’s central institutional mechanism for accelerating AI adoption in governance and citizen services.
The CoE will focus on solution development through an in-house technical team for high-impact projects while also leveraging startups through challenges and hackathons to develop AI-based solutions for governance and public service delivery.
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