AI Module To Help Andhra Cops With Accurate Chargesheet, Evidence-Based Policing

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh police have launched the 'AI4 AP Police' project to increase the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing. This project has readied eight AI modules to help shift from traditional duties to data and evidence-based AI-assisted policing.

The project is being implemented on a pilot basis in Annamaya, Chittoor and Guntur districts, which will be expanded across the state in the next six months. It has been prepared under the supervision of IG CH Srikanth of the technical services department on the initiative of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

Petition Through AI

This module summarises the essence of the complaints of the victims and presents them to the higher authorities in the format of did the field staff investigate properly? Is the investigation report comprehensive? Are there any errors? What are they? Have all the necessary documents been included?

It is useful for quick review, quality assessment and giving instructions to field officers to correct errors. While it takes 30-45 minutes to review each investigation report manually, it just takes 5-10 minutes through this module.

Digital Evidence AI

Investigating officers issue notices to various telecom operators seeking phone call detail records, IPDRs and tower data. Banks, non-banking financial institutions, and various payment gateways are also asked to provide details of financial transactions and bank account information. Various e-commerce organisations are asked for information on online orders and IP logs as per the law.

The module prepares a format for which department to issue the notice and gives it to the investigating officer. It compiles the information received and links it with the case. It can also be used as a nodal officer for issuing and receiving notices.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. (ETV Bharat)

CognitiveNet AI

It analyses all technical evidence collected from call detail records (CDR), IPDRs, bank transactions, tower dumps, food delivery records, payment gateways, etc. and extracts the information required by the investigating officer from them. For example, while analysing the information received in various forms regarding a suspect, it provides information in an easy-to-understand manner, like "On February 2 between 2 and 4 pm, the suspect spoke to three people. Location data analysis shows that he was going from Vijayawada towards Guntur." It analyses the behaviour of the suspects, crucial for investigating cases and solving crimes.

Investigation Co-Pilot