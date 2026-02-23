AI Module To Help Andhra Cops With Accurate Chargesheet, Evidence-Based Policing
The 'AI4 AP Police' is being implemented as a pilot in Annamaya, Chittoor and Guntur, which will be expanded across the state in six months.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh police have launched the 'AI4 AP Police' project to increase the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing. This project has readied eight AI modules to help shift from traditional duties to data and evidence-based AI-assisted policing.
The project is being implemented on a pilot basis in Annamaya, Chittoor and Guntur districts, which will be expanded across the state in the next six months. It has been prepared under the supervision of IG CH Srikanth of the technical services department on the initiative of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.
Petition Through AI
This module summarises the essence of the complaints of the victims and presents them to the higher authorities in the format of did the field staff investigate properly? Is the investigation report comprehensive? Are there any errors? What are they? Have all the necessary documents been included?
It is useful for quick review, quality assessment and giving instructions to field officers to correct errors. While it takes 30-45 minutes to review each investigation report manually, it just takes 5-10 minutes through this module.
Digital Evidence AI
Investigating officers issue notices to various telecom operators seeking phone call detail records, IPDRs and tower data. Banks, non-banking financial institutions, and various payment gateways are also asked to provide details of financial transactions and bank account information. Various e-commerce organisations are asked for information on online orders and IP logs as per the law.
The module prepares a format for which department to issue the notice and gives it to the investigating officer. It compiles the information received and links it with the case. It can also be used as a nodal officer for issuing and receiving notices.
CognitiveNet AI
It analyses all technical evidence collected from call detail records (CDR), IPDRs, bank transactions, tower dumps, food delivery records, payment gateways, etc. and extracts the information required by the investigating officer from them. For example, while analysing the information received in various forms regarding a suspect, it provides information in an easy-to-understand manner, like "On February 2 between 2 and 4 pm, the suspect spoke to three people. Location data analysis shows that he was going from Vijayawada towards Guntur." It analyses the behaviour of the suspects, crucial for investigating cases and solving crimes.
Investigation Co-Pilot
This tool also assists the investigating officer at every stage from receiving a complaint, registering a case, investigating it, collecting evidence, preparing a case diary andg the charge sheet. It identifies the seriousness of the complaint, the criminal charges, and provides information on the laws and sections applicable to the case. It checks whether the case diary and charge sheet are there as per the standard methods prescribed for the investigation of the respective cases and whether evidence been collected to that extent.
Thus, the shortcomings in the investigation can be corrected, and a comprehensive report can be submitted to the court. It ensures that the case is established with solid evidence and punishment is meted out without allowing the culprits to escape. It also reduces the chances of the case being dropped due to technical reasons.
Docs2Data
Currently, all personal documents of police personnel, such as service records, transfer orders, training certificates, ACRs, medical records, etc., are in paper format. Finding them when needed is a big task. All of them will be digitised with this AI tool, in which higher officials can know information on any employee in a moment.
SoshIntAI
'AI4 AP Police' is useful for identifying what is needed by the police in the messages flowing in various WhatsApp groups, classifying them by subject and sending them to the relevant district, subdivision and police station. It filters messages that lead to concerns, financial fraud, crimes and law and order problems and sends them to the officers supervising the respective departments and alerts them. Thus, the police can respond quickly to crime control and the protection of law and order.
News360AI
The AI module translates, analyses and summarises news stories from newspapers, websites, and digital media platforms in different languages. It is responsible for collating and linking all news related to a topic in one place. It detects and alerts if the individuals and organisations in the news are involved in any crimes, which is used by the police as automated news intelligence.
AI Foundation
'AI4 AP Police' acts as the backbone of the AI ecosystem. It provides reusable AI building blocks, including prompt management, observability, access control, and centralised authentication. It ensures data security and helps in creating new AI use cases.
"With the implementation of the 'AI4 AP Police' project, the time it takes to investigate cases will be reduced. The quality of investigation will improve, the percentage of convictions and citizen satisfaction will increase. The time spent on routine duties and the daily work of the police will also be reduced. Thus, they will be able to focus on the most important issues and provide better citizen services. This project will help in taking the right decisions," DGP Gupta said.
"We are developing and implementing the use cases selected in the 'AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon' held in June 2025 as per our needs. We have appointed Surya Kota, CEO of '4SitesAI', as a knowledge partner. The AP police department has the credit of developing and implementing the police-related Large Language Model (LLM) for the first time in the country. This will lead to a major revolution in policing in the future," Srikanth said.
Also Read