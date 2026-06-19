ETV Bharat / state

AI Machines Deployed In Jammu To Monitor 22 Urban Parameters And Enhance Amenities

AI-powered machines in action in Jammu ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has gone hi-tech by introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machines to track potholes, construction of buildings, garbage on the road and several other things and address them in less time without much human intervention. The AI-driven machine was launched last week and has already started working in different parts of Jammu city falling within JMC limits. The municipal commissioner Devansh Yadav said that after its launch last week, the AI-powered machine has already started working. AI-powered machines in action in Jammu (ETV Bharat) “We have installed 10 cameras on garbage-collecting vehicles of JMC, which move in different parts of the city and collect the data about a total of 22 parameters, including potholes on the roads, heaps of garbage, construction of buildings and other things,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.