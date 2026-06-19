AI Machines Deployed In Jammu To Monitor 22 Urban Parameters And Enhance Amenities
Jammu Municipal Corporation launched AI-powered machines with cameras on vehicles to track potholes, garbage, and constructions, enabling faster urban maintenance, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has gone hi-tech by introducing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machines to track potholes, construction of buildings, garbage on the road and several other things and address them in less time without much human intervention.
The AI-driven machine was launched last week and has already started working in different parts of Jammu city falling within JMC limits.
The municipal commissioner Devansh Yadav said that after its launch last week, the AI-powered machine has already started working.
“We have installed 10 cameras on garbage-collecting vehicles of JMC, which move in different parts of the city and collect the data about a total of 22 parameters, including potholes on the roads, heaps of garbage, construction of buildings and other things,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.
“These cameras use AI technology to process the feed according to specific guidelines. They can detect potholes, garbage, and building construction and analyse the data based on preset parameters,” he added.
The new technology has been introduced by JMC as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the government of India, aimed at addressing the basic urban amenities.
The JMC has bought the AI-powered machine for Rs 1.3 crore, which will specifically be used to fill the potholes within the municipal limits by using a semi-automatic cold emulsion patching system.
The JMC’s mechanical wing is looking after it, and the data collected during the day by the AI-powered cameras is processed by the office, and the machine is used during the night to fill the potholes.
During the monsoon the roads in Jammu City get damaged, and people have to wait for a long time to get rid of potholes. At times these potholes become risky for commuters and also become the cause of accidents.
The technology will be available only within JMC limits, and roads outside the limits will not be covered by the corporation.
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