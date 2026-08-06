ETV Bharat / state

AI, Machine Learning To Be Used Extensively To Improve Weather Forecasting, Ensure Soil Fertility In Tamil Nadu: Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Thursday announced a visionary project that aims at providing timely information on soil fertility and crop cultivation.

Presenting the state's revised agriculture budget, Vinoth said the state government has planned to integrate technologies related to artificial intelligence and machine learning and provide all technical advisory services such as weather forecasting, soil health and fertility, pest and disease management, and seasonal crops to farmer.

He said an amount of Rs 2 crore will be allocated from the state fund to implement the 'Farmer Artificial Intelligence Project' in 2026-27, so that farmers can easily access all intelligent agricultural services including market conditions, voice-based agricultural services, and government schemes through their mobile phones.

The minister said drone technology is already being used in sectors such as agriculture, construction, freight transportation, surveillance, and disaster management. It has also created new jobs. Vinoth said 500 eligible individuals including 100 women will be provided drone operator training and given licences at the expense of the state government through the Remote Flight Training Institute of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University under Vetri Vaanmagal Project.

"The United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers. In this context, by turning women into drone operators, agricultural tasks such as fertilizer, pesticide spraying, and crop monitoring will be facilitated, and employment will be created for women. Furthermore, it will also be an opportunity to address the shortage of manpower in agricultural work", Vinoth said in his budget speech.

"Drones will be provided to 50 women at 50 per cent subsidy and Rs 2.5 crores has been allocated for the initiative," he said.

Soil conservation projects

The minister said plans are afoot to improve soil fertility by encouraging the growth of earthworms, known as 'friends of farmers'. Tamil Nadu has various soil types including red soil, charcoal soil, alluvial soil, and grey soil. Soil health and agricultural productivity are being affected by the reduction in the amount of organic matter in these soils due to chemical use, he said.

Vinoth said several measures are being taken to improve soil fertility and protect the fertile soil of the state for future generations. The Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Movement has been introduced as a new project this year with an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore for the purpose, he said.

Besides, to enable farmers to know the soil fertility and use appropriate and balanced fertilizer, one lakh farmers will be given 'Soil Health Cards' with a state budget allocation of Rs. 4 crore. In addition, around three lakh farmers who have obtained a farmer identification number will be given soil health cards with a financial allocation of Rs 6.16 crore under the Union Government's scheme.

"In order to restore soil fertility, green manure seeds such as cotton, jute, and sorghum required for one lakh acres of land, and various grain seeds required for 22 thousand acres of land will be provided to farmers at state subsidized prices. A tillage subsidy of Rs 3,000 per acre will also be provided to improve soil fertility by ploughing the grown green crops into the land. Rs 63.50 crore will be allocated from the state fund for this," he said.