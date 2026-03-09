AI in Govt Hospitals, Andhra Pradesh Tests New Technology With 18 Startups
AI-based services have been launched on pilot basis in 18 government hospitals to improve treatment quality. Based on efficiency, it will be expanded across others.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government hospitals to improve the quality and speed of medical services.
As part of this initiative, pilot projects are being implemented in 18 selected government hospitals across the state in collaboration with 18 healthcare startups. These projects aim to identify diseases quickly through basic tests and provide timely treatment using AI-based tools.
Officials said the new technologies help doctors diagnose illnesses faster and provide better treatment to patients along with enabling them to access a patient’s medical history from anywhere and ensure seamless healthcare services.
As part of the pilot program, doctors are using AI tools that record conversations with patients and assist in diagnosis based on symptoms described during consultations. These experimental services are currently being offered at several hospitals, including Sattenapalli Area Hospital, Tenali District Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospital Kakinada, and Parvathipuram District Hospital.
AI-supported devices are also being used to assist newborns in emergencies by providing light oxygen through body-mounted equipment. Similarly, AI tools are helping doctors identify the causes of joint pain among elderly patients.
At hospitals such as the Government Mental Hospital Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospital Anantapur, Chagallu Primary Health Centre, and Rajanagaram Sub Centre, AI applications are being used to conduct diagnostic tests. In the early phase, the AI-based services are used in hospitals for various purposes including detecting heart diseases, neurological disorders in children, tuberculosis through cough analysis, anaemic cataracts and diabetic neuropathy.
At the Government General Hospital in Guntur, cervical cancer is being detected using an AI-powered camera while portable devices capable of fitting inside a suitcase are being used to diagnose cataracts, anaemia and diabetic neuropathy. At Government General Hospital Vijayawada, advanced tests such as RT-PCR for tuberculosis detection are being conducted.
Doctors are also using telemedicine technology to detect anaemia by analysing eye images without drawing blood samples. Similarly, a small device attached to a stethoscope can identify heart-related issues without the need for an ECG.
In the intensive care units at hospitals such as Government General Hospital Paderu, Government General Hospital Kurnool, Government General Hospital Anantapur, and Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, special devices are being installed to monitor patients’ BP, pulse rate, body temperature, and overall health condition continuously.
The state government has launched this initiative with the support of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Under the programme titled AP MedTech Innovation Challenge, the government invited applications from healthcare innovators. A total of 297 proposals were received, of which 18 startups were selected based on recommendations by the Committee for Applied Technologies in Health (CATH).
After analysing the outcomes of these pilot projects, a detailed report will soon be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, and Health Secretary Veerapandian. Officials said the results will determine whether these AI-driven medical services will be expanded across all government hospitals in the state.
Also Read