ETV Bharat / state

AI in Govt Hospitals, Andhra Pradesh Tests New Technology With 18 Startups

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government hospitals to improve the quality and speed of medical services.

As part of this initiative, pilot projects are being implemented in 18 selected government hospitals across the state in collaboration with 18 healthcare startups. These projects aim to identify diseases quickly through basic tests and provide timely treatment using AI-based tools.

Officials said the new technologies help doctors diagnose illnesses faster and provide better treatment to patients along with enabling them to access a patient’s medical history from anywhere and ensure seamless healthcare services.

As part of the pilot program, doctors are using AI tools that record conversations with patients and assist in diagnosis based on symptoms described during consultations. These experimental services are currently being offered at several hospitals, including Sattenapalli Area Hospital, Tenali District Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospital Kakinada, and Parvathipuram District Hospital.

AI-supported devices are also being used to assist newborns in emergencies by providing light oxygen through body-mounted equipment. Similarly, AI tools are helping doctors identify the causes of joint pain among elderly patients.

At hospitals such as the Government Mental Hospital Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospital Anantapur, Chagallu Primary Health Centre, and Rajanagaram Sub Centre, AI applications are being used to conduct diagnostic tests. In the early phase, the AI-based services are used in hospitals for various purposes including detecting heart diseases, neurological disorders in children, tuberculosis through cough analysis, anaemic cataracts and diabetic neuropathy.