ETV Bharat / state

AI Helps Chhattisgarh Police Crack Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Robbery, Four Interstate Criminals Arrested

Baloda Bazar: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested four alleged interstate robbers involved in a Rs 12 lakh jewellery heist in Baloda Bazar district, using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based video and data analytics. Police said the accused are habitual offenders with links to over 100 criminal cases across multiple states.

Police said the robbery took place on July 16, 2026, when Balram Soni, a resident of Rohra village, was returning home from Tarenga carrying jewellery and other valuables. Four masked men on motorcycles intercepted him and fled after looting jewellery and valuables worth approximately Rs 12 lakh.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police constituted a special investigation team of officers from Bhatapara Rural Police Station and the Cyber Cell to solve the case.

For the first time, Bhatapara Police used Artificial Intelligence-based video analysis and data analytics to investigate a crime. According to police, the accused from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were identified after analysing over 1,000 CCTV camera recordings, mobile location data, vehicle movements, and other technical evidence to determine their probable hideouts.