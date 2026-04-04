'AI Helpful Tool But Not Replacement For Judges', Says Gujarat High Court
The court said AI can be used for tasks such as case allocation, statistical reporting, presentation preparation, judgment search, legal analysis, and document translation.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Saturday announced a significant policy regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judicial system.
Amid the growing influence of technology, the court clearly stated that AI will only remain a helpful tool, not a replacement for judges. The primary objective of the policy is to expedite court proceedings and make them more efficient. AI can now be used for tasks such as case allocation, statistical reporting, presentation preparation, judgment search, legal analysis, and document translation.
However, the court has also established some strict restrictions. The use of AI for critical judicial decisions such as bail, sentencing, or final judgments will be strictly prohibited. The policy states that AI cannot be used to verify the credibility of evidence or evaluate witness testimony.
Special precautions have also been taken regarding privacy. The court said, public AI platforms are prohibited from sharing personal information, addresses, or pending case information about parties or witnesses. Before using legal references generated by AI, they must be verified by an authoritative source, the policy states.
The court said every judge and court official will be fully responsible for their decisions. Any errors by AI will not be accepted as a defence. Human review of AI-generated content before use is mandatory, it said.
The court said violations of the rules will be considered misconduct and will result in disciplinary action. AI must be used only in accordance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and other IT laws. Additionally, judicial officers will be required to undergo training on AI so they can understand the benefits and limitations of the technology.
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