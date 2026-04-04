ETV Bharat / state

'AI Helpful Tool But Not Replacement For Judges', Says Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Saturday announced a significant policy regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judicial system.

Amid the growing influence of technology, the court clearly stated that AI will only remain a helpful tool, not a replacement for judges. The primary objective of the policy is to expedite court proceedings and make them more efficient. AI can now be used for tasks such as case allocation, statistical reporting, presentation preparation, judgment search, legal analysis, and document translation.

However, the court has also established some strict restrictions. The use of AI for critical judicial decisions such as bail, sentencing, or final judgments will be strictly prohibited. The policy states that AI cannot be used to verify the credibility of evidence or evaluate witness testimony.